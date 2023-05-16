The Warming Surfaces Company Ltd. announces first go-to-market partnerships with Surforma and Grupo Casais
The Halia™ digital warming surfaces help address the increasingly strict zero-emission criteria of buildings and improve well-being of people.COLOGNE, GERMANY, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Warming Surfaces Company Ltd., a Finnish pioneer in digital warming technology, announces its first go-to-market partnerships with Surforma S.A., an innovative manufacturer of high-pressure laminates (HPL) for furniture and interior design, and Grupo Casais, an international construction company. The companies have today unveiled the first digital warming surface product concept, an intelligent warming wall, at the Interzum trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
The Warming Surfaces Company’s ultra-thin, fast-response Halia™ digital warming surfaces technology is developed in response to growing needs for more energy efficient and less material intensive heating solutions, and to improve the well-being and health of people through enabling warm, comfortable spaces.
In March 2023, the European Parliament announced measures to increase the rate of renovations to reduce building energy consumption and carbon emissions. Currently 63% of energy consumed by EU households goes to warming living spaces. Furthermore, the building sector produces nearly 40% of all global CO2 emissions. An estimated 35 million buildings in the EU need to be renovated by 2030 to be more energy efficient.
“Governmental energy efficiency targets around the globe are accelerating the transition of the building sector to a zero emission future. There are earlier success stories in energy and material savings, like the EU ban on inefficient lighting, which in its first ten years brought individual European households up to 1,330 euros in savings. These recent decisions address energy consumption where emissions and costs are highest, namely heating. European households today consume over 40 times more energy on warming living spaces than on lighting,” says Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO and Co-founder of The Warming Surfaces Company Ltd. ”We are borrowing from the LED lighting playbook to deliver more energy efficiency and ease of control to heating. Our fast-response digital warming solutions make it possible to warm interior surfaces and furnishings rapidly and as easily as controlling lighting.”
The flexibility and thinness of Halia™ opens up numerous possibilities to design creative warming elements for living and working spaces. The heating elements in Halia™ digital warming surface technology are below 0.1 millimeters thick, which makes it possible to integrate them inside of building materials, such as laminate floors, doors and walls, and even in furniture and interior textiles. Warming surfaces provide significant weight reductions to buildings, space savings, and more flexibility to interior design.
Radiant warmth is produced with low voltage and in real-time when and where needed, and at the desired intensity according to individual needs. This “warmth when and where needed” approach to heating reduces energy consumption and improves the health and comfort of building inhabitants.
On May 8, Surforma’s Warming HPL, incorporating Halia™ warming technology by The Warming Surfaces Company, won the Interzum 2023 award for High Product Quality, which combines innovative aspects of material, function, and design in an exemplary fashion.
“Surforma strives to be a sustainable world leader in the HPL industry. Blending heating into our products is a value added feature that can help our customers achieve their sustainability targets and significantly improve comfort of living. We’re excited to see the first customer reactions to our best in class HPL equipped with Halia™ digital warming technology,” says Miguel Nogueira, General Director at Surforma.
“Sustainability and digitalization are at the heart of all key developments at Grupo Casais. Healthy buildings and building materials means healthy people. In line with these objectives, we see a wide range of uses for Halia™ digital warming surfaces: for example its light-weight thin form factor lends itself to modular buildings, non-stationary interior elements, as well as complex renovation sites,” says Cristina Maia, Product Development Coordination at Grupo Casais.
The intelligent warming wall demo produced by The Warming Surfaces Company and its partners is on display at Surforma’s booth (Hall 01.2 Stand B-028) at Interzum exhibition from May 9–12,2023. The first pilot installations are planned for autumn 2023 and partners target first product deliveries in 2024. Next, the partners plan to jointly pilot the heated high pressure laminates in a hotel setting.
The Warming Surfaces Company is looking to initiate further pilots to test out the Halia™ solution in different end-use cases.
###
About The Warming Surfaces Company Ltd.
Established in 2022 The Warming Surfaces Company Ltd is digitalizing heating for the age of sustainability, minimizing the amount of materials used in heating systems and reducing heating energy consumption. The Oulu, Finland headquartered company brings to market an ultra fast, ultra thin, and lightweight digital warming technology that turns surfaces in our living environments into smart warming surfaces.
Fast response Halia™ digital warming technology integrates to a wide range of surface materials and makes controlling warmth near real-time and as effortless as controlling lighting.
Halia™ - “Warmth when & where you need it”
Halia is a trademark of The Warming Surfaces Company Ltd. For more information, visit: www.warmingsurfaces.com.
About Surforma S.A.
Surforma S.A. is a part of Sonae Group, a Portuguese multinational established in 1959, which today is present in 62 countries and managing a diversified portfolio of businesses in the areas of industry, retail, financial services, technology, shopping centres, and telecommunications. In 2021, the group's turnover exceeded €8 billion. For more information, visit: www.surforma.com.
About Grupo Casais
Casais was founded on May 23 1958, and has been expanding since then in the Engineering and Construction sector. Today the Group works in the sectors of Trades and industries as well as Real estate and asset management. For more information, visit: https://casais.pt/en/.
Jani-Mikael Kuusisto
The Warming Surfaces Company
+358 40 715 4085
info@warmingsurfaces.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn