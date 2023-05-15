“Golden Pencil” – New Journalism of New Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, May 15 - There are many creative contests and projects related to the active support of media workers. But among them, the “Golden Pencil” contest is especially significant.

The Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan annually organizes the traditional competition at a high level. This year, the award ceremony for the winners of the contest was held at the Palace of International Forums “Uzbekistan”.

The Acting Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan, Kholmurod Salimov, noted that vast opportunities are being created for the media and journalists in Uzbekistan.

As part of the implementation of the presidential resolution of June 27, 2022, “On measures to support the media and further develop the sphere of journalism”, this year, the incentive nominations of the contest have been increased from 5 to 12. In addition, the owner of the Grand Prix is awarded a car. Those who take 1st place are awarded a cash prize of 160 BRV, 2nd place – 140 BRV, and 3rd place – 120 BRV. Also, the amount of monetary rewards for the winners of the incentive category has been increased from 50 times to 100 times the base calculated value.

According to the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan, this year, more than 500 media representatives, who presented 4,000 creative works, took part in the International Contest for the 17th National Award “Oltin Qalam” (Golden Pencil).

Foreign journalists have a growing interest in Uzbekistan and a desire to cover the ongoing reforms in the country, culture, tourism, and other areas, due to which the number of creative works dedicated to the sunny land is increasing every year. This is evidenced by the fact that more than 50 journalists from 25 countries took part in the international part of the contest for the 17th National Award “Golden Pencil” this year, including representatives of the mass media in Europe and Asia.

Starting this year, 12 journalists are awarded in the incentive nominations of the “Golden Pencil” contest. The jury had difficulty choosing among 28 journalists-publicists the winner in one of these 12 nominations – “For the best book in the genre of journalism published in 2022”.

It should be noted that international organizations operating in Uzbekistan and the embassies of several foreign countries pay special attention to the “Golden Pencil” contest. This year, the UNESCO Office in Uzbekistan, the European Union, the Belgian company GOPA Com., S.A.DNA, and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Uzbekistan participated in it with their nominations.

Winners in all directions (television, radio broadcasting, print media, online publications) and nominations were announced at the solemn event. They were presented with special statuettes, cash prizes, and diplomas.

The Faculty of Journalism of the National University of Uzbekistan named after Mirzo Ulugbek, was awarded the Grand Prix. The faculty staff was solemnly presented with a car, a special statuette, and a diploma.

The event was also attended by Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Komil Allamjonov, Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan – Presidential Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov.

Source: UzA