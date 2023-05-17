Codiant Set To Showcase Innovative Technologies At Collision - North America's Premier Tech Conference
Are you ready to redefine your business digitally? We invite you to meet us at Collision 2023 to kickstart your digital journey. We’re your digital partner for concept, design and build.”EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Codiant, A Yash Technologies Company, a leading Mobile App and Web Development Company, is excited to join the path towards digitalization by announcing its participation at Collision – one of the world’s biggest tech conferences to engage with fastest growing startups, scheduled to be organized at Enercare Centre, Toronto, Canada from June 26 to 29, 2023.
— Vikrant Jain, CEO, Codiant Software Technologies
Collision is North America's fastest-growing tech conference that brings together investors, startups, and industry leaders from around the world to showcase their innovative technology, digital solutions, and developers’ tech expertise at one of the most exciting tech hubs in North America.
Companies aiming to build tech-advanced, industry-leading, and futuristic solutions to simplify their business operations can meet Codiant’s team on the Collision tech conference floor.
Codiant supports businesses to transform their market presence, drive growth and create new business opportunities wherever they exhibit their tech-expertise, innovative ideas, and smart digital solutions. At Collision 2023, they have a futuristic vision for their clients to become the new industry leaders by delivering advanced, engaging and user-friendly mobile solutions.
The company possesses diverse industry expertise in delivering exceptional solutions across Healthcare & Lifesciences, E-Commerce, Transport & Logistics, Real-Estate, E-learning, Fintech & Insurance, Travel & Hospitality, Enterprise, Retail & Manufacturing, and more. Indeed, it will be a great opportunity for startups and enterprises to engage with them in introducing a refreshing evolution in the industry along with scaling the business at an exceptional pace.
Collision 2023 tech conference is expected to witness 40,000+ attendees from 140+ countries, where 2,000+ startups and 950+ investors are about to appear, and probably 1,250+ journalists around the globe are going to cover the entire event.
In this edition, the company is exploring the opportunity to deal with the most pressing requirements of startups and enterprises for all four days while being present on the tech hubs’ ground. Enterprises engaging with them can expect the aptest solution for their business requirement and top-quality services. Additionally, their value-adding and market-competitive end-solution is designed to ensure a boost in ROI as a result of the best user experience delivery.
If you are planning a visit to Collision 2023 in Toronto to modernize your outdated or traditional business processes by integrating disruptive technologies, then meet with the Codiant team at the tech hub and discuss your business specifics with their tech and industry experts.
For further details and inquiries about their IT service offerings and solution delivery, you can schedule a meeting or fetch required details by visiting the company at https://www.codiant.com/collision-conference or mailing your requirements and query to info@codiant.com.
About Codiant
CODIANT, a YASH Technologies Company, is engaged in technology, strategy, and next-generation services in the field of Enterprise Mobility, Custom Web Product Development, UI/UX Development, and Application Maintenance Services across various platforms.
As a key player in the technology industry, the company keeps an edge by proactively developing business solutions for its clients’ enterprises belonging to industries like Healthcare, eCommerce, On-demand Delivery, Transport & Logistics, Real Estate, and more.
