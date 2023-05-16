Air Taxi Market Size, Share, Growth Trends And Industry Outlook For 2023-2032

Air Taxi Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Air Taxi Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s air taxi market forecast, the air taxi market size is predicted to reach $57.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The growth in the market is due to increased traffic congestion. North America region is expected to hold the largest air taxi market share. Major air taxi manufacturers include Volocopter GmbH, Boeing Co, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Lilium Air Mobility, Airbus S.A.S, Hyundai Motor Company.

Air Taxi Industry Segments

• By Aircraft Type: Multicopter, Quadcopter, Others Aircrafts

• By Service: Air Taxi Platform Services, Air Taxi MRO Services, Air Taxi Pilot Training Services

• By Propulsion Type: Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, Turboelectric

• By Range: Intercity, Intracity

• By Mode Of Operations: Optionally Piloted, Piloted

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Air taxi refers to a small or medium-sized commercial plane that transports passengers and often mail to locations that are not regularly served by scheduled airlines. It is strong, lightweight, and efficient in energy consumption. It is also known as an urban air mobility (UAM) vehicle and is regarded as an alternative for transportation in metropolitan areas with congested roadways.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Air Taxi Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Air Taxi Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

