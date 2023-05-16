Gas Engines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Gas Engines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gas Engines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gas engines market forecast, the gas engines market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.06 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global gas engines industry is due to rising usage of natural gas for power generation. North America region is expected to hold the largest gas engines market share. Major gas engines companies include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Siemens AG, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Gas Engines Market Segments

● By Fuel Type: Natural Gas, Special Gas, Other Fuel Type

● By Power Output: 1-2 MW, 2-5 MW, 5-15 MW, Above 15 MW

● By Application: Power Generation, Mechanical Drive, Cogenerations, Other Applications

● By End User: Utilities, Marine, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A gas engine refers to an internal combustion engine that burns gaseous fuels such as natural gas, and blast furnace gas for producing gas. These are also used for renewable energy production, and grid balancing.

