Augmented Intelligence Market Research Report: Growth Potential & Competitive Landscape | Growing at CAGR of 26.4%

Increasing amount of data being generated by organizations across different industries is driving the growth of augmented intelligence market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global market for augmented intelligence, which was estimated to be worth $11.73 billion in 2020, is expected to increase to $121.57 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 26.4% between 2021 and 2030.

While artificial intelligence and enhanced intelligence are both forms of intelligence, the former's primary objective is to replace human labour and the latter seeks to support humans in their work. Additionally, enhanced intelligence involves humans and machines cooperating to increase their strength and generate more profit.

The augmented intelligence market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to several drivers and trends. One key driver is the increasing amount of data being generated by organizations across different industries. This has led to the adoption of digital solutions such as augmented intelligence, which can help organizations to analyze and make sense of large amounts of data, and gain valuable insights that can drive business growth and innovation.

Another key driver of the augmented intelligence market is the growing demand for personalized experiences in customer service and marketing. With the increasing focus on customer experience, organizations are looking for ways to leverage data and insights to create personalized and targeted interactions with their customers. This has led to an increased demand for augmented intelligence solutions that can provide customer service and marketing teams with insights and recommendations for improving customer engagement.

A third driver of the augmented intelligence market is the growing need for automation in business operations. With the increasing complexity of business processes and the volume of data being generated, organizations are looking for ways to automate repetitive tasks and streamline their operations. This has led to an increased demand for augmented intelligence solutions that can automate workflows, improve decision-making, and reduce the risk of errors and inconsistencies.

Finally, another key trend in the augmented intelligence market is the integration of AI and machine learning (ML) with other emerging technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. With the increasing adoption of these technologies, organizations are looking for ways to leverage them to improve their operations and gain a competitive advantage. This has led to an increased demand for augmented intelligence solutions that can integrate with these technologies and provide insights and recommendations for optimizing their use.

The key players profiled in the augmented intelligence market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Salesforce.com, Inc., Samsung, SAP SE, Sisense Inc. and TIBCO Software Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the augmented intelligence industry.

