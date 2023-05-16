Functional Water Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Functional Water Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Functional Water Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers functional water market research and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the functional water market size is expected to grow to $11.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The increasing prevalence of obesity is driving the functional water market growth. North America is expected to hold the largest functional water market share. Major players in the market include Danone, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico Inc., Dr. Pepper Snapple Vitamin Well AB, Trimino Brands LLC., NYSW Beverage Brands.

Functional Water Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Vitamin, Protein, Other Product Types

2) By Packaging: Pet Bottles, Can, Other Packaging

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Functional water refers to a category of non-alcoholic beverages that provides additional health and functional benefits. It is enriched with supplemental ingredients known as aquaceuticals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Functional Water Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

