Battery Technology Market Size Expected To Reach $166 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Battery Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Battery Technology Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market research. As per TBRC’s battery technology market forecast, the battery technology market size is expected to grow to $166.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.
The growing use of electric and hybrid electric vehicles is expected to drive the battery technology market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major battery technology market companies include Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology, BYD Auto Co Ltd., Clarios, Hitachi Maxell Corp., Exide Corp.
Battery Technology Market Segments
1) Battery Type: Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Nickel Cadium, Nickel Metal Hydride
2) By Power Systems: Fuel Cell Batteries, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Air Cells
3) By Control Technologies: Battery Chargers, Battery Conditioners, Smart Battery System
4) By Application: Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics, Residential And Commercial Industry, Power Industry, Defense And Aviation, Other Applications
This refers to a component that converts chemical energy into electrical energy. They are widely used by both small-scale businesses and individual consumers, whether it be in the form of smartphones, automobiles, or even huge data centers. Lithium-ion batteries are currently the most common form, and they can power anything from tiny cellular devices to the electrical grid.
