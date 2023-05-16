2023 "International Being You Day": Shining a Spotlight on Curiosity, Possibility & Joy
Exploring Possibilities on the 3rd Annual "International Being You Day", Streamed Live from Rome.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Curiosity, possibilities, and joy envelope the theme of this year’s 3rd Annual International Being You Day. This year’s celebration will be streamed live from Rome, Italy, promoting 12 hours of inspirational content. The commemoration will begin at 3:30p.m. CEST, as creator of the registered day, Dr. Dain Heer, will set in motion a conversation around, ‘What if you, truly being you, is all it takes to change everything, your life, everyone around you and the world?’
Over ten thousand people participated in International Being You Day in 2022, the theme of which created an invitation for people to move away from the comparison trap and judgment as the deciding factors of happiness, and instead empowering them with the tools to experience the joy that comes from being themselves.
This year’s focus will center around questions to prompt participants to seek out greater possibilities, such as:
“What if now is the time and space to enjoy being us?”
“What if it's time to start liking the person looking back in the mirror?”
“What if today is a new beginning to actually enjoy being alive as you?”
After Dr. Dain Heer’s discourse, trained facilitators will lead discussions around various chapters of Dr. Heer’s book as well as experience his energy sessions based on The Energetic Synthesis of Communion. This deep dive meditation will take participants through what is possible when we are connected with everyone and everything, including the earth. This is a time for relaxation, connecting, and a time to enjoy the peace of possibilities.
International Being You Day was born from Dr. Heer’s own struggle with feeling “wrong” and different. Twenty years ago, he was deeply unsatisfied and depressed, and he set a date to end his life. After discovering the tools of Access Consciousness, he felt hope and happiness for the first time in years. Now, over 20 years later, Dr. Heer is now the Co-Creator of Access Consciousness, and has embarked on a mission to show others to use their perceived differences as their strengths, to value possibilities over problems, and that happiness begins when you embrace the gift of being yourself.
This exploration led to the creation of the best-selling book, Being You, Changing the World. After publishing, Dr. Heer soon received thousands of messages from people all over the world telling him how the book had completely changed their life. He knew it was time to spread the message of Being You further, and in 2021 International Being You Day was born.
“There is something so miraculous available when you go beyond society's expectations, beyond your family's expectations and judgments of you, and your expectations and judgments of you. Beyond everything you are thinking you cannot be. Today is an invitation to your exploration,” shares Dr. Heer.
For full details about the live stream on May 22nd, visit www.beingyouday.com.
To ensure participants don’t miss out on videos, content, and reminders in the lead-up to the day, please visit this interactive Telegram thread.
