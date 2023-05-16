Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,691 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Gloria Molina

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of former California State Assemblymember, Los Angeles City Councilmember and Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Gloria Molina, a trailblazing changemaker who improved the lives of countless Angelenos and Californians and opened doors for generations of women in politics and public service.

“Throughout over three decades in office, Molina broke ground as the first Latina California State Assemblymember and as the first Latina to serve on the Los Angeles City Council and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“Never losing sight of her roots in community organizing and advocacy, Molina was not afraid to clash with prominent politicos in her fight for working-class neighborhoods. Her leadership delivered lasting results advancing social justice for Eastside communities, creating parks and community centers and expanding public transit, among other accomplishments.

Molina’s enduring legacy of service and dedication to empowering others is an inspiration to all Californians. Our thoughts are with her family, community and friends during this time of loss.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Gloria Molina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more