Governor Newsom Takes Action to Support Solano County Storm Recovery

Published: May 15, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing recovery from late winter storm impacts, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Solano County, which joins the 51 counties for which the Governor has previously proclaimed a state of emergency related to severe storms that began in late February.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

At Governor Newsom’s request, President Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration and a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration in connection with this storm event, which have since been expanded to include additional counties, to bolster state and local recovery efforts.

Last week, Governor Newsom announced new proposed investments for a total of $492 million in budget funding to support the response to flood impacts throughout the state and help communities build resilience to future floods.

###