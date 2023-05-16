OzPro announced today that they will begin offering OzPro pet food brand in Pet Lovers Centre stores

OzPro Products - Rawfeast, Kibbles and SuckIt

PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a reputation for quality and value, OzPro pet food has become a popular choice among pet owners looking for high-quality, nutritious food for their furry friends. As a result of this new partnership, Pet Lovers Centre’s customers will now have access to a wide selection of OzPro pet food products at all of their locations across Klang Valley.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers the OzPro pet food brand," said Cody, Marketing Manager of Pet Lovers Centre. "Their commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients and their dedication to pet health and nutrition make them a perfect fit for our customers who demand the best for their pets.”

OzPro pet food uses only the freshest, most wholesome ingredients, free from artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives. Their pet food products are made with real meat, poultry, or fish as the first ingredient, providing the protein and essential nutrients that pets need to thrive.

"We're excited to partner with Pet Lovers Centre to bring our premium pet food products to even more pet owners across the country," said Kelvin Ong, Operations, OzPro Malaysia. "Our mission is to provide pets with the best possible nutrition, and we're confident that our partnership with Pet Lovers Centre will help us reach even more pet owners who are looking for the best for their furry friends.”

OzPro pet food products has been available in Pet Lovers Centre stores since April 2023. For more information about OzPro pet food or to locate a Pet Lovers Centre location near you, visit www.ozpropets.com and www.petloverscentre.com.my.

About OzPro:

OzPro is a premium pet food brand founded by passionate pet lovers who recognised the need for high- quality food made with human-grade ingredients. Every OzPro product is professionally crafted with wholesome goodness, free from artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives. OzPro is committed to providing the best possible nutrition, with premium Kibbles formulated to meet AAFCO nutritional standards and Rawfeast Series' controlled with human-grade ingredients for strict biosecurity. OzPro's dedication to pet health and nutrition drives every product formulation to meet the nutritional needs of carnivores while ensuring convenience in everyday feeding, receive the essential nutrients pets need to live healthy and happy lives.

About Pet Lovers Centre:

Pet Lovers Centre (PLC) is the largest and only pet care retail chain in South East Asia, with 151 outlets providing a wide range of high-quality pet products and accessories at excellent value for pet owners. Certified Pet Care Consultants, trained by Hill's as Veterinary Nutritional Advocates, offer professional and friendly advice on pet care to customers in-store, ensuring pets receive the best possible nutrition and care. At Pet Lovers Centre’s themed 'The Pet Safari' stores, customers can find the best pet products and services all under one roof, creating a one-stop-shop for all pet needs. With a pet-friendly atmosphere and engaging shopping experience, Pet Lover Centre offers customers a unique and enjoyable way to shop with their pets.