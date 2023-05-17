Assistant Solutions Honored with Technological Solutions Specialist of the Year Award by Midwest USA Prestige Awards
Assistant Solutions awarded for delivering innovative, efficient, and cost-effective technological solutions, solidifying their industry leadership.
This award reflects our commitment to innovative solutions that drive efficiency, cost reduction & superior customer service. We remain dedicated to serving our clients with excellence.”KANSAS CITY, KS, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistant Solutions Wins 2022 Technological Solutions Specialist of the Year Award from Midwest USA Prestige Awards
Assistant Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technological solutions, has been awarded the 2022 Technological Solutions Specialist of the Year Award from Midwest USA Prestige Awards.
The award recognizes the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Assistant Solutions has been providing innovative technological solutions to businesses and organizations for over 10 years. The company’s solutions are designed to help businesses and organizations increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer service.
“We are honored to receive this award from Midwest USA Prestige Awards,” said Mandy Maleta, CEO of Assistant Solutions. “We are committed to providing our clients with the best technological solutions available, and this award is a testament to our dedication to our clients.”
The Midwest USA Prestige Awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievements in the technology industry. The award is given to companies that demonstrate excellence in innovation, customer service, and overall performance.
Assistant Solutions is proud to have been recognized with the 2022 Technological Solutions Specialist of the Year Award from Midwest Prestige USA Awards. The company will continue to provide its clients with the best technological solutions available.
