Brinker CEO Strengthens and Diversifies Leadership at All Levels of Organization

The new roles and initiatives are focused on future growth, client service, and employee opportunity.

Each move and initiative are purposeful in reinforcing the strong foundation my father built 34 years ago and expanding on it for generations to come.” — Larry Brinker Jr., CEO of Brinker

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Brinker Jr., CEO of Brinker, announced today a strategic mix of changes at the C-suite, executive, and management levels. In addition, the Detroit-based, commercial construction company responsible for billions of dollars of construction projects, recently launched a unique leadership development program for employees and an improved manufacturing process that saves time and labor cost on client projects.

“This is not a top-down change. It’s a strategic move from the inside-out. One that culminated from listening to our employees who work in the office and on jobsites, our clients, partners, and even prospects and competitors, as well as observations and ideas from our established leadership team,” says Larry Brinker, Jr. “Each move and initiative are purposeful in reinforcing the strong foundation my father built 34 years ago and expanding on it for generations to come.” Larry Brinker, Jr. succeeded Larry Brinker, Sr. as Chief Executive Officer. Today, Brinker, Sr., resides as Chairman of Brinker.

On July 1st, Brinker will launch its first ever Junior Executive Team, a unique and diversity-forward leadership development program with a mission to provide access and growth opportunity for employees who demonstrate interest, qualifications, and commitment to becoming a future leader of the company. A key component to this program is promoting inclusion and equal opportunities to women, minorities, and other under-represented individuals within the management side of the business.

“There is a large focus on workforce development programs for skilled trades and some real success stories in Detroit for attracting, training, and placing people,” adds Brinker, Jr. “We’ve noticed, however, that there is a lack of such programs at the management level and therefore are launching this program as a way of breaking through historical barriers to earning higher-level positions within our industry.”

With an eye on operations, Brinker’s self-perform company, Universal Glass and Glazing, recently reconfigured its warehouse to optimize its manufacturing process and workflow. This change is resulting in less use of time, space, and labor on jobsites, creating cost-savings and improving quality control, from the facility to the field.

These organizational changes are a natural evolution of their growth, further strengthening and diversifying all five of their companies. The full mix of new hires, roles and promotions are:

• Trey Zackery joins as Vice President of Brinker to help drive business development and communicate to potential customers the value and benefits of working with Brinker

• Brian Farhat moves into a new role from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Administrative Officer of Brinker, where he will help take business strategy, collaboration, and compliance to the next level

• Domenic Maiuri moves from Controller to Chief Financial Officer of Brinker, and will focus on tactical cost-saving methods and strategic financial practices for clients and the company

• Paul Bitar moves from Executive Vice President of Brinker Team Construction, Brinker’s drywall and carpentry company, to Chief Operating Officer of Brinker where he will serve as a bridge between the field and office operations across all five companies

• Howard Morrow moves into the Executive Vice President position overseeing Brinker Team Construction as Bitar’s successor after working alongside and under his leadership for 18 years

• Agnes Arbuckle recently joined as Executive Vice President of L.S. Brinker, Brinker’s general contracting and construction management company, where she brings 30 years of experience from the field and owner side of the business within multiple states and markets

• Scott Oikarinen is promoted from Operations Manager to Vice President of Operations for L.S. Brinker and will be responsible for management of project teams in the areas of quality, cost, safety, and owner and partner relations

• Justin Krebs serves as Executive Vice President of Universal Glass and Glazing, one of Brinker’s four self-perform companies, after joining in 2021 for its longstanding reputation for quality

While these announcements mark the start of a new chapter, the company has significantly evolved over the last several years, bringing together all five independently managed companies under the one Brinker name, offering a powerhouse of self-perform services unmatched in the industry. It’s unique business model offers the opportunity for each company to stand as an independent business entity or together as One Brinker, depending on the scope, terms, and goals of a project.

To support this growth, in recent years, Brinker established their first-ever cross-disciplined Executive Leadership Team and invested in a core services department focused on developing new business, standardizing processes, and streamlining operations. At this time, they launched Brinker Bucks, a peer-to-peer recognition program that demonstrates the Brinker values and encourages employees to go above and beyond for their clients, co-workers, and community. This recognition program includes quarterly raffles, rewards, and shout-outs in the company newsletter.

Today, Brinker is a $203 million dollar company with 80 full-time employees who have helped build or are currently building many of the most iconic projects in Detroit from new constructions to restorations and renovations, including The Book Tower, Michigan Central Station, Lafayette West, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, Residences at 150 Bagley, the Detroit Pistons Performance Center, and many projects for such clients as DTE Energy, Henry Ford Health, Olympia, and Bedrock. Future growth plans include further geographic expansion into Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

About Brinker

Founded in Detroit in 1989, Brinker is an established premier provider of construction services, with diverse ownership and a reputation for fostering equitable work experiences in an industry that has historically struggled. As a family of five companies, they provide the complete range of commercial construction services from construction management, general contracting, exterior and interior carpentry to glass and glazing, carpet and flooring, and electrical. For more information, visit www.brinkergroup.com

