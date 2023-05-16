Award-winning Indie Science Fiction Feature Film The Warm Season to Screen at Big Apple Film Festival & Sci-Fi-London
Award-winning Independent Science Fiction Feature Film The Warm Season Selected to Screen at Big Apple Film Festival in May and Sci-Fi-London in June
After four successful film festivals around the country, it is a thrill to be back in our hometown and then have the European premiere of The Warm Season soon after.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning indie sci-fi feature film The Warm Season has been selected to screen at the Big Apple Film Festival (BAFF) May 22 and at the Sci-Fi-London Film Festival in London June 2. Producers Julie Crosby and David Youse made the announcement. Written by Adam Seidel and directed by Janet Grillo, the story reveals how a woman's purpose is redefined when the extraterrestrial she encountered as a child returns to reclaim what was left behind.
— Producer Julie Crosby, founding partner of Cromono International
“After four successful film festivals around the country, it is a thrill to be back in our hometown and then have the European premiere of The Warm Season soon after,” said Crosby, founding partner of Cromono International. “BAFF is known as a festival that honors a variety of New York City-based filmmakers, writers, actors, and artists, who have played an influential role in the growth of independent filmmaking in the Big Apple. Sci-Fi-London has an unrivaled reputation as a launchpad for genre film that brings together the best science fiction from around the world. How awesome is this!”
The Big Apple Film Festival screenings of The Warm Season will be on Monday, May 22 at 6:20pm EDT at Theater 2 Cinema Village, 22 E. 12th Street, followed by a Q&A with members of the cast and crew in attendance. Tickets are $22, and can be purchased here (click "Select A Showing" button) or visiting www.bigapplefilmfestival.com. The Sci-Fi-London screening will take place on Friday, June 2 at 8:30pm BST at the Garden Cinema, 39-41 Parker St., London WC2B 5EF. For ticket and seating details, visit https://sci-fi-london.com/2023-info/
The Big Apple Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing and promoting the highest quality films from the New York City independent film community, as well as additional specially selected films from across the country and around the world. Sci-Fi-London is the UK’s premier science fiction film festival with attendee and juries who have included such accomplished actors and filmmakers as John Landis, William Hurt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Joe Dante, and Guillermo del Toro.
The principal cast of the 98-minute feature, filmed on location in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and in Los Angeles, California, is Carie Kawa (Clive Sanada), Michael Esparza (Mann), Daniel Dorr (Mitch Smith), Cynthia Mace (Carlene Sanada), and Gregory Jbara (Sam Ringo). The female-driven production team includes Director Grillo, Director of Photography Sarah Brandes, Production Designer Tiffany Del Guidice, Set Decorator Katie Renault, Costume Designer Susie Ouderkirk, Executive Producer Kit Seidel, Composer Lillian Rebecca Mcdonough, Editor, and Co-Producer Soojin Chung.
The Warm Season won the “Festival Director’s Award” at the 2023 Boston SciFi Film Festival and the “Best Cinematography Award” at the 2023 Santa Fe Film Festival. The film also received the ReFrame Stamp for Gender Balanced Production, awarded to features that hire women or individuals of other underrepresented gender identities/expressions in four out of eight key roles, including writer, director, producer, lead, co-leads, and department heads. In addition to the Boston SciFi and Santa Fe Film Festival, The Warm Season has screened at the Arizona International Film Festival and Milwaukee Film Festival recently.
The Warm Season begins in 1967 with 12-year-old Clive playing in the New Mexican desert behind her family's remote motel, taking photos with her trusty Polaroid, when what appears to be a Mexican ranch hand mysteriously appears before her. But there is something odd about his behavior. His name is Mann, he's from another planet that is dying, and he's searching for a new place for his kind to live. As dark sedans swoop to capture him, Mann hands Clive a glowing orb, asks her to hide it, and promises he'll be back. Now it's 25 years later, and Clive's still waiting, struggling to keep the flailing motel afloat and her aging mother, Carlene, alive. Her husband, Mitch, urges Clive to sell the motel, restart their life and revive their love. But Clive holds onto the secret and the stone, too stuck in the past to pull herself into their future. And then Mann returns.
Visit thewarmseason.com to watch the official worldwide trailer and behind-the-scenes video. “CCAP” for Closed Caption will be included. Follow on Instagram: @TheWarmSeasonFilm; YouTube: @TheWarmSeason; and IMDb.
###
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jennifer A. Maguire
jen@maguirepr.com
917-596-5136
Diane Stefani
diane.stefani19@gmail.com
917.519.8130
Diane Stefani
Diane Stefani Public Relations
+1 917-519-8130
diane.stefani19@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Trailer for award-winning independent science fiction feature film THE WARM SEASON