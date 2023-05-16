Kadak Chai Rocks Bedford Holi Celebration
Kadak Chai, a Boston-based band blending traditional Indian music with modern rock and pop influences delivers a high-energy performance to a 300+ crowd.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Asian Association of Bedford hosted their annual Holi Celebration on May 7th, 2023, and it was a joyous and colorful affair. Attendees were treated to a spectacle of color and delight, with live music, dance, and delicious food.
One of the highlights of the event was the performance by Kadak Chai, a Boston-based band that specializes in blending traditional Indian music with modern rock and pop influences. The band's high-energy performance had the 300+ strong crowd dancing and cheering, and they were praised by attendees for their lively and outstanding performance. Kadak Chai’s power packed performance included the 70’s hippie chillum anthem “Dum Maro Dum”, a rock version of the mafioso anti-establishment hit “Dhan Te Nan”, and a Tamil-Hindi mashup of the iconic A. R. Rahman’s “Hamma Hamma”. After Kadak Chai’s performance, DJPraveen spun popular tracks to keep the crowd dancing, including the rollicking hit “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian blockbuster “RRR,” which recently won the Oscar for best original song.
Shipra Bhal, an attendee commented “We all thoroughly enjoyed the band performance on holi! …did such a fabulous job…I had forgotten how good live band music sounds”. Some other attendees commented, "The live band was amazing...!!", "Hats off to the band for keeping it so lively!!", and "The live band was outstanding!!". South Asian Association of Bedford committee member Dhiren Patel said, "Kadak Chai blew the lid off the festival bringing raw energy and color to the festival. Folks were grooving to their beats and literally dancing on the field while enjoying Holi with friends and family".
"We are thrilled to have had Kadak Chai perform at our Holi Celebration," said Mehul Shah, a member of the South Asian Association of Bedford. "Their unique blend of traditional and modern music was the perfect accompaniment to our celebration of spring and renewal."
The Bedford Cultural Council provided financial support for the event. Event sponsors included Carson Wealth who offer a range of wealth management and financial advisor services and Apex Defense Academy based in Waltham and Burlington teaching Kid's Martial Arts and Krav Maga Self Defense. Other sponsors included Bedford’s Holi restaurant, Russian School of Math, Bedford Cupcakes, Callahan’s Karate, Suzanne & Company, Apna Bazar, and Barrett | Sotheby’s.
Kadak Chai band member Praveen Ramanathan said "The South Asian Association of Bedford did an incredible job organizing this year's Holi Celebration. The Holi colors, decorations, and delicious food, made for an unforgettable experience. On behalf of Kadak Chai, I want to thank the association, the sponsors, and the town for bringing the joy of Holi to all."
About Kadak Chai
Kadak Chai is a Bollywood rock band based out of the Greater Boston area. Kadak Chai plays Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, and English music from the golden oldies to today’s hits, all with a rock twist to ensure maximum energy and fun. Their music features a mix of guitar, percussion, rhythms, and layered vocals. Perfect to dance and groove to any place and any time! Kadak Chai consists of five members - Ajay Gopinath on lead guitar, Jay Matrona on bass guitar and vocals, Rajaram Narayanaswamy on percussion and the husband-wife team of Praveen and Sudha Ramanathan on vocals. The band's music is a blend of Bollywood, rock, and pop influences. They have performed at numerous events across Massachusetts and have gained a dedicated following of fans who love their music and high-energy performances. The band's name, which means "strong tea" in Hindi came about since practice sessions always started with a dose of strong chai. Much like the tea, their music is strong and punchy reflecting a deep love for rock music. Their chords, beats, rhythms, and melodies have a strong guitar base that will have you standing up and dancing! A sound that is different from the norm and sometimes quite unexpected!
