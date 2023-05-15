NY Art Life interviews Dip Mazumder, Wonderful Film Industry Inspiration
This week NY Art Life with its interview looks at the cinema. Dip Mazumder, read about his ideas, successes, anecdotes, and more in this week's NY Art Life
I find my purpose in finding stories that resonate with the authentic human experience and amplifying them into this world”CHELSEA, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week NY Art Life goes behind the camera, a passionate interview with the master Dip Mazumder. He is currently an associate producer with Turner Classic Movies and is busy working on different production projects. He has life-changing film conversations with a lot of important filmmaking figures such as Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, Paul Thomas Anderson, and many more.
— Dip Mazumder
TCM Classic Film Festival is part of Warner Brothers Discovery which is one of the biggest companies in the world. Dip Mazumder is also working on his own films and personal projects and his most recent one was Let’s Be Heroes, which was a short film. He was the cinematographer for that project, and he had the opportunity to work with Action Film Studios which is a very big production studio.
Clients like Coca-Cola Chick-fil-A, Twitch, and many others. His most important project was his own film which he wrote, directed, and produced. It was a short film called Here and Now and received a lot of great recognition from festivals. It was an official selection at the Charlotte Film Festival, The Longleaf Film Festival as well as the DC South Asian Film Festival. It was a semifinalist at The Flickers Rhode Island Film Festival and a finalist at the New York International Film Awards. Dip Mazumder reflects on this short film very strongly mentioning how it was a turning point in his career.
Dip says it involved looking deeply into his own journey and being truly vulnerable when he was bringing that story to life and writing it down for the first time on paper. The key elements of his movie Here and Now are true authenticity, sincerity, and compassion and Dip Mazumder also mentions how it allowed him to collaborate with some fantastic creators who brought their strong creative vision. Dip has also expressed his gratitude for the support of his mentors which enabled him to create a film that he is truly proud of. This showcases the kinds of stories that he wants to tell and bring to the big screen.
Dip Mazumder believes that it takes more than a person to deliver representation and when he worked on two different projects as the cinematographer for The Last Job and The Dragons, he had the opportunity to work with Suraj Savkoor and Sidharth Singh. Dip Mazumder mentions how fulfilling this experience was as these directors collaborated with him and challenged him to capture their vision and deliver it in its most unique, engaging, and dynamic form.
Dip Mazumder did so by employing some of his own very amazing techniques like extreme wide-angle lenses and Steadicam. In his own words, Dip says “I find my purpose in finding stories that resonate with the authentic human experience and amplifying them into this world.”
Dip Mazumder is truly passionate about representation, especially South Asian representation. He believes these groups of people are oftentimes misunderstood and their stories aren't truthfully brought to the media. His film Here and Now is mainly focused on creating a South Asian story that is sincere while it engages with what it means to be an immigrant and a second-generation immigrant and analyzes the dynamics of that kind of situation within the family. He is very happy to have cast actors that were of South Asian descent, and they did an incredible job of playing true authentic southeastern characters.
https://vimeo.com/dipmaz
Max A.Sciarra
New York Art Life Magazine
+1 646-961-0512
info@nyartlife.com