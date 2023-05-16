Limecube Unveils AI-Powered Website Builder

Limecube - From idea to website in minutes.

Limecube's AI Website Builder streamlines website creation with customized designs, content, and images in just 60 seconds.

It is revolutionary, and a massive industry game changer, allowing people to build websites incredibly quickly, without any skills, and at an extremely low cost.” — Sophia Green

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Limecube releases innovative AI website builder for rapid website creation

Sydney, Australia, 3rd April 2023 - Limecube, an Australian website building platform, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge AI website builder, designed to generate customized websites in just 60 seconds. This AI-driven technology aims to simplify and expedite the website creation process, making it more accessible for individuals and businesses alike.

The new AI website builder is one of the first in the world to provide custom content and imagery tailored to users' specific needs. Limecube's AI technology generates personalized website designs by asking users a series of brief questions about their business. This streamlined process eliminates the need for users to spend extensive time selecting the right layout, images, and writing content, as the AI technology takes care of these aspects.

Limecube Co-founder and CEO, Sophia Green, stated, "Our AI website builder is a significant advancement in the industry, enabling people to build websites quickly and efficiently, without any prior skills or experience, and at an affordable cost."

In addition to simplifying the design process, Limecube's AI website builder also generates custom text for websites using advanced natural language processing algorithms. The AI-written content is not only relevant to the user's business but also optimized for search engines, ensuring that their website is both visually appealing and easily discoverable online.

Limecube remains committed to delivering user-friendly website building solutions for small and medium businesses. With the introduction of more AI features in upcoming releases, Limecube aims to make it even easier for users to grow and market their websites.

About Limecube:

Limecube is an Australian company focused on providing the best opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses to grow and thrive. The platform offers an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop website builder with AI-powered features designed to streamline the website creation process.

For more information or to start a 14-day free trial, visit https://www.limecube.co