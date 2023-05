Work-Relay Launches Version 6.5

Work-Relay, a Neostella product

Work-Relay, a Neostella product, releases version 6.5 of their business operations management software for enhanced performance and benefits

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Neostella announced the release of version 6.5 of Work-Relay, their next-generation business operations management software that provides out-of-the-box solutions for order-to-cash processes. Salesforce-native, Work-Relay unifies task, process, and project management in a single cloud-based solution.“We are excited to launch the latest update of Work-Relay and provide our customers with even more features to help them accelerate order-to-cash operations," said Kramer Reeves, Executive Vice President of Work-Relay. “With Work-Relay 6.5, it’s easier than ever for workers to meet deadlines, increase revenues, and boost customer satisfaction for our client’s end customers.”In the journey to end-to-end automation, implementing a solution that streamlines order-to-cash is a crucial step. With the newest round of updates, Work-Relay adds additional capabilities that further empower organizations to manage complex processes and workflows from one application. Key enhancements include:• Simplified Form Management• New, Dynamic Options for Setting Task Priority• Enhanced Filtering for Precision Task Execution• Accelerated Performance for Dependent Picklists• Flexible Licensing for Occasional and Community Users• Alignment with Latest Salesforce ReleasesOrganizations across several different industries currently leverage the benefits of Work-Relay to optimize complex operations with great results. "Across the Communications Sector, digitization is paramount and within each company, the order-to-cash and fulfillment operations are some of the most complex to digitize," said Jake Farrow, CEO of JTF Wireless, a Work-Relay client. “With our rapid growth, especially within the healthcare and pharma industries, we need end-to-end digitization, visibility and focus of all our tasks, sequenced and project-managed in an integrated fashion, all within Salesforce. It's a big ask and Work-Relay was chosen specifically for this reason."Work-Relay is holding a live demonstration of the new features via webinar on May 25, 2023. To register for the demonstration, visit their website ###About Work-RelayWork-Relay, a Neostella product, offers a comprehensive order-to-cash solution natively built on Salesforce that simplifies complex business operations, reduces costs across the workforce, and accelerates cash flow.About NeostellaNeostella is a global software automation firm that takes a customer-centric approach; offering consulting, implementation, and custom development services that complement its software offerings. In addition to Work-Relay, Neostella's hyperautomation solutions include robotic process automation (RPA) Managed Service solutions, Workato integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions, and Filevine legal solutions. For more information about Neostella and their mission to empower companies through automation, visit www.neostella.com

