Work-Relay Launches Version 6.5
Work-Relay, a Neostella product, releases version 6.5 of their business operations management software for enhanced performance and benefitsMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neostella announced the release of version 6.5 of Work-Relay, their next-generation business operations management software that provides out-of-the-box solutions for order-to-cash processes. Salesforce-native, Work-Relay unifies task, process, and project management in a single cloud-based solution.
“We are excited to launch the latest update of Work-Relay and provide our customers with even more features to help them accelerate order-to-cash operations," said Kramer Reeves, Executive Vice President of Work-Relay. “With Work-Relay 6.5, it’s easier than ever for workers to meet deadlines, increase revenues, and boost customer satisfaction for our client’s end customers.”
In the journey to end-to-end automation, implementing a solution that streamlines order-to-cash is a crucial step. With the newest round of updates, Work-Relay adds additional capabilities that further empower organizations to manage complex processes and workflows from one application. Key enhancements include:
• Simplified Form Management
• New, Dynamic Options for Setting Task Priority
• Enhanced Filtering for Precision Task Execution
• Accelerated Performance for Dependent Picklists
• Flexible Licensing for Occasional and Community Users
• Alignment with Latest Salesforce Releases
Organizations across several different industries currently leverage the benefits of Work-Relay to optimize complex operations with great results. "Across the Communications Sector, digitization is paramount and within each company, the order-to-cash and fulfillment operations are some of the most complex to digitize," said Jake Farrow, CEO of JTF Wireless, a Work-Relay client. “With our rapid growth, especially within the healthcare and pharma industries, we need end-to-end digitization, visibility and focus of all our tasks, sequenced and project-managed in an integrated fashion, all within Salesforce. It's a big ask and Work-Relay was chosen specifically for this reason."
Work-Relay is holding a live demonstration of the new features via webinar on May 25, 2023. To register for the demonstration, visit their website.
About Work-Relay
Work-Relay, a Neostella product, offers a comprehensive order-to-cash solution natively built on Salesforce that simplifies complex business operations, reduces costs across the workforce, and accelerates cash flow.
About Neostella
Neostella is a global software automation firm that takes a customer-centric approach; offering consulting, implementation, and custom development services that complement its software offerings. In addition to Work-Relay, Neostella's hyperautomation solutions include robotic process automation (RPA) Managed Service solutions, Workato integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions, and Filevine legal solutions. For more information about Neostella and their mission to empower companies through automation, visit www.neostella.com.
60 Seconds with Work-Relay