ASMFC Atlantic Striped Bass Board Acts to Support Stock Rebuilding through Emergency Action

May 15, 2023

Durham, NH – The Striped Bass Management Board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC) has voted to implement a 31-inch maximum size limit on the harvest of striped bass in an emergency action to the 2023 recreational measures effective through October 28, 2023. These measures were implemented in response to the unprecedented recreational harvest in 2022, which was nearly double in size compared with the recreational harvest of 2021. To learn more about ASFMC’s decision visit http://www.asmfc.org/uploads/file/64529753pr10AtlSripedBassEmergencyAction.pdf.

ASMFC will hold four public webinars to inform the public about specifics of the emergency action and identify the fishery management steps that will follow on these dates:

Wednesday, May 17 : 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

: 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Monday, May 22 : 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

: 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 : 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

: 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31: 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Public comment will be accepted from registered participants. For more information and to register, visit http://www.asmfc.org/uploads/file/645aa803pr13StripedBassEmergencyAction_PublicHearings.pdf.

New Hampshire Fish and Game will implement the ASMFC emergency action by changing the maximum length for legal to take, possession, or transport of striped bass from less than 38” to less than 31” with the goal of implementing the rule change before the end of May in alignment with other states. Anglers may continue to retain one fish between 28” and less than 35” until the rule is enacted, however anglers are also encouraged to proactively release all fish 31” or greater. Once the rule is in place, anglers may keep one fish between 28” and less than 31”. New Hampshire Fish and Game will announce the date of the official change through a press release, social media channels, postings at saltwater access sites, and emails.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission coordinates the conservation and management of the 15 Atlantic coast states’ shared near-shore fishery resources—marine, shell, and anadromous—for sustainable use. Visit www.asmfc.org for more information.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit www.wildnh.com/marine to learn more.