Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,485 in the last 365 days.

Sift Healthcare uses artificial intelligence to cut administrative hassles

The Milwaukee-based startup helps improve efficiencies in areas that include reducing the denial rate for medical claims and by proposing payment plan terms that are likely to result in on-time payments. Read the full story.

You just read:

Sift Healthcare uses artificial intelligence to cut administrative hassles

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more