"Stolen Dough" Premieres at Big Apple Film Festival, Unveiling the True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza's Real Inventor
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated film "Stolen Dough," (stolendough.com) directed by AFI Award Winners Stefano Da Frè and Laura Pellegrini, in collaboration with the Russo Brothers National Film Forum, will have its first public screening on Sunday, May 21st at 4:30 PM. This exclusive event will take place at Theatre 3-Cinema Village, located at 22 East 12th St, New York, NY.
"Stolen Dough" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented and patented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This true story is a gripping tale of resilience and the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one billion dollar lawsuit.
The screening at the Big Apple Film Festival marks an important milestone for "Stolen Dough." Tickets for this event must be purchased in advance and will not be available for sale at the festival venue. Each seat is priced at $22. To secure a seat for this momentous occasion, please visit: tinyurl.com/3c5p7zyw .
"We are absolutely thrilled our film ‘Stolen Dough’ is to be screened publicly on Sunday May 21st in the Official Competition category at the Big Apple Film Festival in New York City! This film has been a dream from the start. We were honored to receive the Russo Brothers AGBO Film grant during the initial stages of writing the script. As directors & co-producers, We couldn’t be more proud of our team of actors, crew and all our collaborators,” said Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter, and Laura Pellegrini, Co-Director & Executive Producer.
The film's protagonist, Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello (inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza), shares his excitement, stating, "Being born and raised in Brooklyn, it's an incredible feeling to have a movie about me premiering at The Big Apple Film Festival. I hope that people who watch it will be inspired to follow their own dreams, and that it will serve as a reminder of the power of hard work and perseverance."
About Big Apple Film Festival:
The Big Apple Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing and promoting the highest quality films from the New York City independent film community, as well as select films from around the country and the world. The festival aims to honor and recognize the contributions of New York City-based filmmakers, writers, actors, and artists who have played a pivotal role in the growth of independent filmmaking in the Big Apple.
For inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR at 516-639-0988. Limited Complimentary Media Tickets Available
Mark L. Goldman
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
