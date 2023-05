The TeleDentists® Partner with TRIOLOGY® to Improve Access to Oral Health Professionals and Dental Products

The TeleDentists Triology Logo The TeleDentists is the top, nationwide, teledental company in the United States.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, May 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The TeleDentists® Partner with TRIOLOGY® to Improve Access to Oral Health Professionals through 24/7 Virtual Dental Services and the #1 Nutrient Powered Oral Care Products Recommended by DentistsMaintaining proper oral health, especially when faced with urgent dental needs, is difficult with the everchanging challenges and hectic lifestyle of today. The TeleDentistsand TRIOLOGYare working together to keep individuals informed and their mouths healthy and pain-free in between dentist visits. This partnership will allow quick and easy access to a TeleDentist as well as TRIOLOGYoral care products to aide everyone faced with dental challenges and improve their oral and overall health.Using all-natural whole-plant technology, TRIOLOGYoffers a variety of dental products that have been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of gum disease, inflammation, oral pain, tooth decay, and infection. TRIOLOGY’s synergistic combination of whole-plants, essential oils and carbamide peroxide cleans and nourishes the entire mouth at the cellular level and restores balance to the oral microbiome. The micro-foaming action of TRIOLOGYwashes away odor-causing bacteria, irritants and food particles, cleaning areas brushing and flossing simply can’t reach. TRIOLOGYis working with The TeleDentiststo make it easier and more convenient for customers to get their questions answered and access knowledge and information by offering virtual dental care through The TeleDentists, a national virtual dental care provider with more than 300 dentists.Through a video consultation, licensed dentists support customers during urgent situations such as pain, infection, and swelling, guiding the patient through next steps. The TeleDentistsrecommend and guide individuals on how to use the TRIOLOGYoral care system and which products are best for their unique situation. If necessary, the dentist will also prescribe medications, such as antibiotics and non-narcotic pain relievers.“Good health begins with the mouth and our partnership will enable more people to be healthy by addressing their oral health, too. We know TRIOLOGYProducts will help our patients achieve good oral health. Education is key to improving health and The TeleDentists are available anytime to educate patients on improving oral health with TRIOLOGYalong with great care at home and in the dental office,” says Dr. Kunstadter.“Everyone here at TRIOLOGYis thrilled to partner with The TeleDentiststo bring the convenience, expertise, and 24/7 access to online dental care they provide to our customers and everyone around the world. We look forward to working together to increase knowledge, improve oral health, and make it easier for everyone to access proper dental care when they need it most.”As teledentistry continues to grow, the partnership between TRIOLOGYand The TeleDentistsensures customers always have access to a dental support system virtually. Links to The TeleDentistswill be easily accessible on TRIOLOGYproducts and TRIOLOGYcare.com for immediate teledental consultation and guidance on product use and selection.About The TeleDentistsThe TeleDentistsoffer “the first of its kind” virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizing a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) to assist in diagnosing, remediate and, when necessary, arrange local dental appointments for the next business day.For more information, please visit www.theteledentists.com or contact Leah Sigler at leahs@theteledentists.com

