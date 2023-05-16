The TeleDentists® Partner with TRIOLOGY® to Improve Access to Oral Health Professionals and Dental Products
— Dr. Maria Kunstadter, DDS CEO The TeleDentists
Maintaining proper oral health, especially when faced with urgent dental needs, is difficult with the everchanging challenges and hectic lifestyle of today. The TeleDentists® and TRIOLOGY® are working together to keep individuals informed and their mouths healthy and pain-free in between dentist visits. This partnership will allow quick and easy access to a TeleDentist as well as TRIOLOGY® oral care products to aide everyone faced with dental challenges and improve their oral and overall health.
Using all-natural whole-plant technology, TRIOLOGY® offers a variety of dental products that have been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of gum disease, inflammation, oral pain, tooth decay, and infection. TRIOLOGY®’s synergistic combination of whole-plants, essential oils and carbamide peroxide cleans and nourishes the entire mouth at the cellular level and restores balance to the oral microbiome. The micro-foaming action of TRIOLOGY® washes away odor-causing bacteria, irritants and food particles, cleaning areas brushing and flossing simply can’t reach. TRIOLOGY® is working with The TeleDentists® to make it easier and more convenient for customers to get their questions answered and access knowledge and information by offering virtual dental care through The TeleDentists®®, a national virtual dental care provider with more than 300 dentists.
Through a video consultation, licensed dentists support customers during urgent situations such as pain, infection, and swelling, guiding the patient through next steps. The TeleDentists® recommend and guide individuals on how to use the TRIOLOGY® oral care system and which products are best for their unique situation. If necessary, the dentist will also prescribe medications, such as antibiotics and non-narcotic pain relievers.
“Good health begins with the mouth and our partnership will enable more people to be healthy by addressing their oral health, too. We know TRIOLOGY® Products will help our patients achieve good oral health. Education is key to improving health and The TeleDentists are available anytime to educate patients on improving oral health with TRIOLOGY® along with great care at home and in the dental office,” says Dr. Kunstadter.
“Everyone here at TRIOLOGY® is thrilled to partner with The TeleDentists® to bring the convenience, expertise, and 24/7 access to online dental care they provide to our customers and everyone around the world. We look forward to working together to increase knowledge, improve oral health, and make it easier for everyone to access proper dental care when they need it most.”
As teledentistry continues to grow, the partnership between TRIOLOGY® and The TeleDentists® ensures customers always have access to a dental support system virtually. Links to The TeleDentists® will be easily accessible on TRIOLOGY® products and TRIOLOGYcare.com for immediate teledental consultation and guidance on product use and selection.
About The TeleDentists®
The TeleDentists® offer “the first of its kind” virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizing a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) to assist in diagnosing, remediate and, when necessary, arrange local dental appointments for the next business day.
For more information, please visit www.theteledentists.com or contact Leah Sigler at leahs@theteledentists.com
Leah Sigler
The TeleDentists
+1 888-641-5505
leahs@theteledentists.com
