The 87th Annual Deep Sea Roundup to Bring More than 800 Anglers to the Texas Gulf Coast, June 29-July 2

One of the oldest and largest fishing competitions in Texas builds on more than 30-year track record of supporting scholarships for Port Aransas students

PORT ARANSAS, TEXAS, USA, May 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Deep Sea Roundup, one of the oldest and largest fishing competitions in Texas, will welcome more than 800 anglers to the Gulf Coast from June 29 to July 2, building on a more than 30-year track record of supporting scholarships for the children of Port Aransas.Willie Hornberger, partner in the Dallas office of Texas-based law firm Jackson Walker, says he enthusiastically supports the Roundup not just because of the fun and excitement it creates over the weekend of fishing, but because of the lasting impact it makes on the lives of youth across the region and state.“I love the Deep Sea Roundup because it brings me and so many others back to a place that’s very special to me,” Willie said. “The people of Port Aransas helped raise my dad, me, and my kids. My entire family is looking forward to coming together for this amazing event that enables us to help deserving students from the Gulf Coast.”The Port Aransas Boatmen, who organize and host the Roundup, have awarded more than 150 scholarships to graduating seniors, high school graduates, previous scholarship recipients, and individuals seeking licenses or certifications.Event chair Kim Winton says the scholarships have made a difference for Coastal Bend students since the scholarship program was established more than 30 years ago.“The scholarships have been one of our major community service initiatives since they were first awarded in 1990,” Winton said. “As the Gulf Coast continues to be a major economic engine for Texas, these scholarships improve opportunities for students who will be the next generation of leaders in our region.”The tournament, which began in 1932 as the Tarpon Roundup, brings more than 800 contestants to one of the largest family fishing contests on the Texas Gulf Coast.“The Deep Sea Roundup is a Port A tradition,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce. “The Roundup is what island life is all about – enjoying some of the best fishing and family fun in Texas.”Parents from across the state bring their children to the Roundup, just as their parents did years ago.Austin resident Trey Zahn said: “The Deep Sea Roundup has quite a history with families like mine. As far back as I can remember, my family has been involved in both volunteering and fishing this event. My daughter will have the same memories as the tradition continues.”“Our family loves this time of year and always looks forward to working alongside this group of dedicated folks and fishing the greatest tournament on the Texas coast," Zahn said.San Antonio resident Stevie Milam Thompson said: “The Deep Sea Roundup has been a lifelong family tradition and we have loved continuing it with our children. The Piggy Perch is the highlight of my kid’s summer, and ending the days watching the big boats bring in the huge fish is always awesome!”Corpus Christi resident Cody Bates said that the Deep Sea Roundup is the one “must-do event” for Bates and his daughters every summer.“We happily plan our summers around it,” Bates said. “The time we get to spend together in a laid-back but competitive tournament is something we all cherish, and it’s actually survived into their teenage years. The tournament and format have helped my girls not only foster their love for fishing but their ability to both win and lose with grace.”Captain Rene Lopez of Port Aransas, a two-time bay/surf grand champion at the Roundup, has gotten his family involved.“Last year’s Roundup was my son Matthew’s first tournament,” Lopez said. “He was six years old last year, and he landed his first tarpon – about 60 pounds!” Matthew won second place in the junior bay/surf division.Willie Hornberger said that Jackson Walker’s platinum sponsorship of the tournament is a natural fit for the law firm.“I’m proud that we’re a part of an area with the nation’s top gateway for U.S. crude exports and the largest port in the country in terms of total revenue tonnage,” Hornberger said. “This economic growth and meaningful traditions like the Roundup help make Port Aransas and Corpus Christi such incredibly vibrant communities.”Information and registration for the June 29-July 2 Deep Sea are available at deepsearoundup.org . Tax-deductible contributions to support the Port Aransas Boatmen Endowed Scholarship Fund can be made by visiting paboatmen.org/donate