Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Partners with Paymerang for World-Class Payment Automation Solutions

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang, a leading innovator in Accounts Payable (AP) Automation, and the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA), the united voice for the commonwealth’s hospitals and health systems, announced a strategic partnership to connect MHA members with finance automation.

MHA joins Paymerang’s growing network of strategic partnerships in healthcare, including the Nebraska Hospital Association, Wyoming Hospital Association, Mississippi Hospital Association, North Dakota Hospital Association and Texas Hospital Association.

“Paymerang is excited about the opportunity to partner with MHA,” said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang. “The partnership is a testament to our work to equip hospitals nationwide with award-winning finance automation solutions that deliver increased efficiency and enhanced security, allowing hospitals to focus on patient care."

By partnering with Paymerang, MHA will make Paymerang’s holistic invoice and payment automation platform more easily available to its 70-plus licensed member hospitals.

Paymerang’s solutions save hospital AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhance visibility, increase accuracy, improve efficiency, and earn revenue while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs.

Leveraging Paymerang also presents an opportunity for finance departments to achieve greater cost efficiency at a time when hospitals are looking to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal issues continue to impact Massachusetts healthcare three years later, with 70% of hospital health systems experiencing negative operating margins through the first quarter of FY2023, according to an April 2023 report issued by the Center for Health Information and Analysis (CHIA). Hospitals of any size can address AP costs and improve accounting staff retention by eliminating tedious and costly tasks like invoice data entry, cutting checks, stuffing envelopes, and payment reconciliation.

“Massachusetts healthcare is operating under significant stress, making the focus on efficient technology greater than ever,” said Valerie Fleishman, MHA’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer. “Paymerang’s AP Automation platform is a viable solution, helping finance teams streamline operations, reduce tedious manual work, and eliminate time-consuming tasks. Automated AP can play a meaningful role in our journey to create a less complex healthcare system.”

MHA selected Paymerang as a member of its Strategic Business Partner Program following an extensive vetting process. During the process, MHA recognized that Paymerang is unique in its commitment to working with hospitals and health systems of all sizes to help them achieve greater efficiencies, fraud protection, and savings on FTEs.

Paymerang understands that healthcare professionals are under increasing pressure to do more with less. Implementation takes 5-10 hours, and Paymerang’s solutions work seamlessly with most healthcare accounting systems, including PointClickCare, Meditech, Lawson, Sage Intacct, Cerner, Epic, Matrix Care, Workday, Sage 100, QuickBooks, Blackbaud, Multiview, Microsoft Dynamics GP, PeopleSoft, and CPSI.

About MHA:

The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA) serves as the unified voice for Massachusetts hospitals and healthcare providers. Founded in 1936, MHA represents over 100 hospitals, healthcare partners, as well as patients across the state. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, MHA’s mission is to improve the overall health of the commonwealth and support providers’ efforts to offer high-quality, affordable, and accessible care.

About Paymerang:

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang’s platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs.