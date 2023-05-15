Reporter’s Notebook: Revised San Diego court rule addresses quirk that some said allowed ‘judge shopping’
The new rule does a couple of things. It requires a “detailed” statement — previously it was a “brief” statement — on why the cases are related. Moreover, the rule now contains a specific procedure for one side to object to a case getting deemed related, calling for a detailed statement arguing why the cases are not similar. The involved judges will again decide with whom to side but absent “complete agreement,” the case won’t be transferred.