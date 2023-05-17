REVERSIBLE Hosts OOTD Rick Owens Competition with $1000 Cash Prize

REVERSIBLE Hosts OOTD Rick Owens Competition Steps to Participate in the event

Competitors show off their styling skills and get rewarded in this outfit challenge!

UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REVERSIBLE, a luxury clothing retail platform, is hosting an exclusive, high-end fashion event featuring designer Rick Owens with a $1000 cash prize. The month-long event started on April 23 and runs through May 23 and will take place on REVERSIBLE’s platform and span across other social platforms. Participants have the opportunity to share their favorite OOTD (outfit of the day), an unboxing, or a review for a chance to win the $1000 cash grand prize. $200 cash prizes will be awarded to five finalists as well.

“We are thrilled and honored to feature Rick Owens for our fashion event. Sharing the love for individual style is the heartbeat of our inclusive community,” said Chenxin Wang, the Director of Marketing and Communications for REVERSIBLE.

“We couldn’t think of a better unconventional and glamorous designer to highlight this spring than Rick Owens. We hope this opens the doors for more opportunities to connect with our community of fashion enthusiasts.”

To enter the REVERSIBLE/Rick Owens event, participants must do the following:

-Follow @reversible_official on both the REVERSIBLE app and Instagram

-Create a post on the REVERSIBLE app that features at least one Rick Owens piece (This can be in the form of an OOTD, an unboxing, or a piece review)

-Add the event tag #rickowens23ss to the post

-Tag the pieces in the post (use a text-only tag if the product isn’t found)

-Share your post on other social platforms to gain more likes and exposure

Each participant can submit multiple entries but is only eligible to win one prize. Participants with the most liked posts will be awarded a cash prize.

About REVERSIBLE

REVERSIBLE is an online marketplace and platform that caters to fashion enthusiasts who want to cultivate their sustainable forever wardrobe. Founded in 2022, their innovative and interactive platform hosts a community of stores and brands, and allows individuals to track and shop the latest trends. Users are encouraged to explore the user-run Marketplace auction platform and find inspiration from community-curated Lookbooks. Their site hosts over 100 retailers and over 100,000 styles with new pieces added daily.

About Rick Owens

Rick Owens is a California-born Paris-based designer, commonly dubbed the “Lord of Darkness'' for his signature blend of gothic charm and avant-garde glamor. Asymmetry, architectural shapes, and minimalist silhouettes are draped and structured with luxurious fabrics. Rick Owens has inspired and influenced a countless number of celebrities and fashion icons and has a worldwide cult-like following.

###

The media is more than welcome to use any images in this press release—here is a link to the REVERSIBLE #rickowens23ss social feed with trending looks. For more information, contact press@reversible.com.