Yotpo Announces Email Marketing For eCommerce Brands, Leveraging Full Platform Connections to Drive Retention
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yotpo is proud to announce a powerful new email marketing solution designed to help eCommerce brands increase customer retention and drive more sales from repeat customers.
Unlike other email marketing tools, Yotpo Email is integrated into a full suite of retention solutions, which unlocks unique connections with other products that enable brands to deliver a more cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. Most notably, Yotpo Email connects seamlessly with Yotpo SMS, allowing brands to leverage their two most powerful channels in one place.
With over 2,500 brands actively using Yotpo Email and over 500 million emails sent across the customer journey so far, brands can now design unique engagements that not only drive revenue, but bring customers back time and time again. Yotpo's email marketing solution offers a wide range of features, including:
Deeper segmentation: With one true view of the customer, connected across the entire Yotpo platform, brands can better understand customer behavior, identify more opportunities to engage them, and tailor those engagements for higher impact. Brands can access all of their data in one place, and unlock even more data points with Yotpo Loyalty, Reviews, and Subscriptions to create truly one-of-a-kind shopping experiences.
Personalized interactions: Brands can go beyond merge tags to create more personalized emails at every turn. With AI-powered product recommendations tailored to each subscriber, dynamic loyalty statuses that drive each customer to engage, and so much more, brands can show their customers they really know them and drive higher engagement one email at a time.
Powerful SMS & email orchestration: Brands can approach every shopper in the most seamless, meaningful way along the path to purchase: at the right time, with the right message, on their preferred channel. They can orchestrate the perfect multichannel experience informed by their engagement data, triggering timely, personalized texts and emails (without extra work!) and clearly tracking revenue from each source.
Eye-catching emails that stand out in the inbox: With so much competition for customer attention, a brand’s emails need to be stronger than the ones beside them. With Yotpo Email, all it takes is a few clicks to create on-brand, high-converting email marketing campaigns and automations, giving them time back to focus on what matters most: their retention strategy. Add engaging content in seconds using various customizable elements (like our exclusive Canva integration), all built to help brands design revenue-driving emails faster than ever.
Body care and natural cosmetics company Fat and the Moon was one of the first brands to switch to Yotpo Email and benefit from having SMS and email under one roof, alongside Loyalty, Reviews, and Subscriptions. And with the full Yotpo platform driving their marketing strategy, they’ve seen their returning customer rate nearly double.
"Email is one of our strongest marketing channels, so the decision to switch providers was not made lightly,” says Kelsey Davis, Marketing Operations Manager at Fat and the Moon. “With the transition to Yotpo Email, we had a dedicated team behind us who came fully prepared with a strategy to help us get started almost immediately without interruption to our content calendar."
Yotpo's email marketing solution is now available to all eCommerce brands. To learn more, visit yotpo.com.
About Yotpo
Yotpo's eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands like Princess Polly, Rothy's, Moroccanoil, and Steve Madden deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences that drive eCommerce growth. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including the United States, Canada, Israel, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Australia. www.yotpo.com
Rosa Hu
Unlike other email marketing tools, Yotpo Email is integrated into a full suite of retention solutions, which unlocks unique connections with other products that enable brands to deliver a more cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. Most notably, Yotpo Email connects seamlessly with Yotpo SMS, allowing brands to leverage their two most powerful channels in one place.
With over 2,500 brands actively using Yotpo Email and over 500 million emails sent across the customer journey so far, brands can now design unique engagements that not only drive revenue, but bring customers back time and time again. Yotpo's email marketing solution offers a wide range of features, including:
Deeper segmentation: With one true view of the customer, connected across the entire Yotpo platform, brands can better understand customer behavior, identify more opportunities to engage them, and tailor those engagements for higher impact. Brands can access all of their data in one place, and unlock even more data points with Yotpo Loyalty, Reviews, and Subscriptions to create truly one-of-a-kind shopping experiences.
Personalized interactions: Brands can go beyond merge tags to create more personalized emails at every turn. With AI-powered product recommendations tailored to each subscriber, dynamic loyalty statuses that drive each customer to engage, and so much more, brands can show their customers they really know them and drive higher engagement one email at a time.
Powerful SMS & email orchestration: Brands can approach every shopper in the most seamless, meaningful way along the path to purchase: at the right time, with the right message, on their preferred channel. They can orchestrate the perfect multichannel experience informed by their engagement data, triggering timely, personalized texts and emails (without extra work!) and clearly tracking revenue from each source.
Eye-catching emails that stand out in the inbox: With so much competition for customer attention, a brand’s emails need to be stronger than the ones beside them. With Yotpo Email, all it takes is a few clicks to create on-brand, high-converting email marketing campaigns and automations, giving them time back to focus on what matters most: their retention strategy. Add engaging content in seconds using various customizable elements (like our exclusive Canva integration), all built to help brands design revenue-driving emails faster than ever.
Body care and natural cosmetics company Fat and the Moon was one of the first brands to switch to Yotpo Email and benefit from having SMS and email under one roof, alongside Loyalty, Reviews, and Subscriptions. And with the full Yotpo platform driving their marketing strategy, they’ve seen their returning customer rate nearly double.
"Email is one of our strongest marketing channels, so the decision to switch providers was not made lightly,” says Kelsey Davis, Marketing Operations Manager at Fat and the Moon. “With the transition to Yotpo Email, we had a dedicated team behind us who came fully prepared with a strategy to help us get started almost immediately without interruption to our content calendar."
Yotpo's email marketing solution is now available to all eCommerce brands. To learn more, visit yotpo.com.
About Yotpo
Yotpo's eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands like Princess Polly, Rothy's, Moroccanoil, and Steve Madden deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences that drive eCommerce growth. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including the United States, Canada, Israel, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Australia. www.yotpo.com
Rosa Hu
Yotpo
email us here