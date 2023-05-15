Quantum Tattoo Cartridges: Introducing The Highest Level of Quality, Safety & Precision

Each cartridge comes individually sterilized and individually sealed Its unique stabilization and backflow prevention features make these cartridges an excellent value option for tattoo artists Sharuzen Frank the Butcher Steve Foster

UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the popularity of tattoos continuing to grow, it's more important than ever for tattoo artists to have access to high-quality and safe tattoo products like Quantum Tattoo Ink's new line of tattoo cartridges. According to Statista, in 2021, around 26% of U.S. adults have at least one tattoo, and the number is even higher among younger generations. According to a survey from Pew Research Center, among adults aged 18-29, the percentage with at least one tattoo jumps to 48%.

Quantum Tattoo Ink, a leading supplier of high-quality cruelty-free tattoo inks, has announced the release of a new line of tattoo cartridges. Designed for professional artists in collaboration with some of the best tattoo artists in the world, these cartridges offer superior quality and performance, providing artists with the tools they need to create stunning, long-lasting tattoos.

Made with high-quality Japanese steel, a custom-made plastic housing and a unique stabilizing system to allow for smooth, consistent needle movement, Quantum Cartridges make it easier than ever before for artists to create precise lines and shading. Their backflow prevention feature adds an unparalleled layer of safety and protection. The cartridges are compatible with a wide range of tattoo machines, giving artists the flexibility to choose the equipment that best suits their needs.

In addition to their performance benefits, the new tattoo cartridges are also incredibly easy to use. They feature a simple, click-in design that makes it easy for artists to switch between needles and adjust the depth of their work. The cartridges come in magnums, curved magnums, liners, and shaders, allowing artists to customize their work to the specific needs of their clients. Each cartridge type is available at the same competitive price.

To ensure the quality and safety of their products, Quantum Tattoo Ink has put their tattoo cartridges through rigorous testing, sterilization, and quality control checks. Each cartridge comes in individually sterilized packs. The company is also committed to environmentally responsible manufacturing practices, using materials that are sustainable and biodegradable wherever possible.

Tattoo artists, such as Steve Foster, Sharuzen and Frank the Butcher demand the best from their equipment, and that's exactly what Quantum has delivered with their new tattoo cartridges. The company is excited to see the amazing work that artists will create with these new products and is looking forward to continuing to innovate and improve the tattoo industry in the years to come.

The new line of tattoo cartridges is now available for purchase through Quantum Tattoo Ink's website. For more information, visit https://quantumtattooink.com/shop/tattoo-cartridges/ or contact Quantum Tattoo Ink directly at +1 (818) 286-3560 or info@quantumtattooink.com.

About Quantum Tattoo Ink:

Quantum Tattoo Ink is a leading supplier of high-quality tattoo products, including cruelty-free tattoo inks, cartridges, tattoo aftercare, and tattoo ink mixing solutions. The company is dedicated to providing professional artists with the tools they need to create stunning, long-lasting tattoos, and is committed to using environmentally responsible manufacturing practices and high-quality, organic, and cruelty-free tattoo inks and other products. For more information, visit https://quantumtattooink.com/.