Fetch Unveils Enhanced Partner Program

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch, the pioneering self-service truck rental marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced Partner Program, designed to provide an even more seamless experience for both truck owners and customers. The program includes three key features: Instant List, Premium Partner Support, and expanded vehicle class offerings.

With the introduction of Fetch's Instant List program, truck owners can now sign up and instantly list their vehicles for rent without the need for a hardware device. Previously, owners were required to order and install a hardware device before listing their trucks on Fetch. This update eliminates that requirement, providing truck owners a quick and hassle-free way to list their vehicles and receive their first rental booking on the same day.

As part of Fetch's commitment to providing an extensive range of vehicle options, the rental marketplace now supports box trucks up to 16 feet in length. Vehicle owners can now list their larger box trucks on Fetch, opening up new revenue opportunities for them. Simultaneously, Fetch customers benefit from an expanded selection of vehicles to choose from, catering to their diverse needs.

To further bolster the experience for vehicle owners, Fetch is launching its Premium Partner Support program. This program offers enhanced support and protection. Highlights of the Premium Partner Support include dedicated support management and additional protections against vehicle damage and lost revenue.

"We're thrilled by the achievements our existing Fetch partners have seen in listing their trucks for rent," said Adam Steinberg, Fetch CEO. "By introducing these enhancements to our partner program, our aim is to empower even more entrepreneurs to launch their truck-sharing businesses with Fetch. Our mission has always been to make transportation effortless, and this new initiative allows Fetch customers and partners to access vehicles instantly, bringing us closer to realizing that vision."

Fetch revolutionized the truck rental industry with its self-service marketplace. Through the user-friendly Fetch app, renters can effortlessly find and book the nearest Fetch truck or cargo van, 24/7. The app also enables renters to conveniently check in and unlock their vehicles, offering unparalleled convenience and accessibility. Fetch serves thousands of customers across the country, including cities like Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

