Fluxys seeks out Belgian hydrogen transportation routes
LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infrastructure operator Fluxys Belgium, which is currently looking into hydrogen and CO2 transportation, has commissioned a feasibility study from European engineering consultancy company Sweco outlining initial research into potential routes linking Ghent and Antwerp.
The study, which covers around 70 kilometres in pipeline infrastructure, also provides for design, environmental impact assessment and safety coordination.
According to the contractor Sweco, it began work on the assignment in October 2022 with an expected completion date of January 2024, followed by the commissioning of the first hydrogen and/or CO2 grid connections in 2026.
The Belgian government has offered its support for the programme and will fund the development of at least 150 kilometres in hydrogen and CO2 transportation pipelines throughout the country. Financial support is set to be provided through a number of projects, including the Energy Transition Fund.
Fluxys signed a cooperation agreement with German operator Wintershall Dea in March 2023 on a cross-border CO2 pipeline network between the two countries, following the former’s strategic hydrogen transport investment at the end of last year – the first in Belgium.
German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.
Shamir Atif
