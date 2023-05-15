Latest News: Library of Congress Festival of Film and Sound Announces Full Lineup of Rare Cinema and Special Guests
The Library of Congress National Audio-Visual Conservation Center is announcing the full lineup of rare cinema and special guests to be featured at the inaugural Library of Congress Festival of Film and Sound. The new four-day film festival will be held June 15-18 in association with the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center at the American Film Institute’s beautifully restored 1938 art deco theater in Silver Spring, Maryland.
