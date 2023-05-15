Investment Losses at David Lerner Associates: Contact KlaymanToskes
Energy 11 and Energy 12 Investors: KlaymanToskes Has Recovery OptionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages customers of David Lerner Associates, Inc. who suffered significant investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes continues its investigation of David Lerner Associates, Inc. (“DLA”) and its registered brokers/advisors due to unsuitable investment recommendations in Energy 11, LP and Energy 12, LP. These investments were high-commission, illiquid, and non-traded financial products, which were proprietary in nature.
In KlaymanToskes' opinion, DLA’s recommendations of Energy 11 and 12 created a conflict of interest for investors in situations where DLA customers entrusted their financial professionals to look after their best interests, rather than profiting off of their own recommendations.
Brokerage firms and their brokers/advisors have a duty to fully disclose the underlying risks, sales charges, and operating expenses related to an investment to their customers.
David Lerner Associates has been censured and fined for numerous violations of securities rules in the past, including unfair pricing practices, failure to maintain written reports of branch office examinations, and failure to follow its own compliance requirements for the sale of non-traded REITS, among other issues.
KlaymanToskes recently filed FINRA arbitration case no. 22-00019 on the behalf of a couple seeking to recover $650,000 in damages due to unsuitable recommendations to invest in Energy 11 and Energy 12 by David Lerner Associates.
Investors who own Energy 11 or Energy 12, and/or who have suffered investment losses following recommendations by David Lerner Associates and its brokers/financial advisors, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-997-9956, or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com to discuss their recovery options.
All cases are taken on a contingency basis, meaning we do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
