Everlight Radiology Opens First Teleradiology Reporting Hub at One Central Dubai
LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everlight Radiology, the leading global teleradiology provider, celebrates the opening of their new teleradiology reporting hub at One Central Dubai. The state-of-the-art facility provides a reporting base for Everlight’s global community of radiologists.
Everlight Radiology provides a 24/7 ‘Follow the Sun’ global radiology reporting service, utilising a network of consultant radiologists across the globe. This month the team celebrated the opening of a brand new Dubai hub, finishing with an Iftar meal at neighbouring restaurant The Majlis.
The Dubai hub at One Central Dubai is ideally placed to cover both urgent and routine reporting in UK and Australian time zones, with a large cohort of GMC and FRANZCR accredited radiologists already based in the region.
Inside the reporting hub, the offices are equipped with the latest technology to ensure fast and efficient image transfer, a high-quality reporting experience and quick turnaround times.
"We are delighted to expand our presence in the Middle East and provide a base for our radiologists in the region to work and enjoy the best Dubai has to offer," said Rob Anderson, Global CEO of Everlight Radiology. “Everlight is unique in being able to offer state of the art reporting space to radiologists who are based here as well as those on a working holiday or passing through Dubai."
One Central is a prestigious development in the heart of Dubai's central business district, offering convenient access to a the best that Dubai has to offer together with easy access to transportation links.
Umair Janjua, UAE Clinical Lead at Everlight Radiology, added, "Our team of radiologists in Dubai are highly skilled and experienced in providing accurate and reliable diagnoses, which is crucial in delivering effective patient care. They have UAE reporting experience and accreditation. We look forward to expanding our team and welcoming new radiologists to work in the new offices or from their own homes. Our aim is to be the number one teleradiology service in the UAE and wider Gulf region.”
To celebrate the launch of the hub, the Everlight team held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the facility for invited guests. Attendees were able to witness first-hand the cutting-edge technology and network with the experienced team of radiologists that make up Everlight Radiology.
To cap off the celebration, Anderson and Janjua hosted an Iftar dinner at The Majlis, Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The dinner was a way to thank the radiologists for their dedication and support in the field, and to celebrate this important milestone for the company.
The opening of the teleradiology reporting hub in Dubai is part of Everlight's global expansion strategy to provide high-quality teleradiology reporting services to healthcare providers worldwide.
ABOUT US
Everlight Radiology is the leading global teleradiology provider, providing a 24/7 ‘daylight’ hours global radiology reporting service utilising a network of consultant radiologists across the globe. Everlight radiologists deliver high-quality radiology reporting services to healthcare providers worldwide by using a ‘follow the sun’ methodology, where GMC, MCIRL and FRANZCR accredited consultant radiologists report scans within their own daylight hours.
Our dedicated 24/7 operations and IT colleagues support our radiologists in improving patient outcomes through timely and accurate diagnoses.
