ClearGov Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®
The honor recognizes the company’s commitment to customer success, open communication and creating a smooth onboarding experience.
ustomer service has always been the center of our company. Our primary mission is to make life easier for public sector employees and elected officials.”MAYNARD, NH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, a leader in local government cloud-native Budget Cycle Management software, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team Of The Year category of The 21st Annual American Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
“Customer service has always been the center of our company. Our primary mission is to make life easier for public sector employees and elected officials. This is a huge accomplishment and well-deserved recognition for the hard work our customer service team does every day to make sure our clients seamlessly implement ClearGov and reap the benefits of our products,” said Sarah Webber, Vice President of Client Success for ClearGov.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
When reviewing ClearGov’s submission, one judge commented, “The company demonstrates the value in service throughout the customer journey, from onboarding, financial data upload & customization, training, support, renewals and client advocacy - making sure each client realizes significant benefits based on why they purchased ClearGov solutions.”
ClearGov was also recently awarded the 2022 ChurnHero OnBoarding Hero Award from customer success software provider, ChurnZero. According to a Stevie Award judge, this prior recognition helped ClearGov stand out from the competition.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About ClearGov:
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 900 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com
About the Stevie Awards:
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
