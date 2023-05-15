Jay R. Ritter Joins Evanoa Bioscience's Advisory Board

Jay R. Ritter, Ph.D.

Jay R. Ritter, Ph.D. has joined Evanoa Bioscience to help identify partnership opportunities in support of the company's expansion goals

I am excited about my collaboration with Evanoa and helping with the next phase of its growth” — Jay R. Ritter

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Evanoa Bioscience Inc., a cell line developer for biologics manufacturing, is thrilled to announce that Jay R. Ritter, Ph.D., has joined its advisory board.

Dr. Ritter will help identify strategic partnership opportunities to support Evanoa’s expansion goals. Since 1996, Dr. Ritter has served as the Joseph B. Cordell Eminent Scholar in the Department of Finance at the University of Florida. His areas of expertise include IPOs, Asset Pricing, Valuation, and Investment Banking. “I am excited about my collaboration with Evanoa and helping with the next phase of its growth,” stated Dr. Ritter.

Dr. Jay Ritter received his BA, MA, and Ph.D. in economics and finance from the University of Chicago. Before joining the Warrington College of Business at UF, he held appointments in prominent business schools such as Wharton, Illinois, Michigan Ross, and MIT Sloan. He has published numerous articles, book chapters, and essays and was a Forbes.com columnist between 2014 and 2016. Dr. Ritter has consulted on several high-profile IPOs and testified before the Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs in 2012. A complete vita of Dr. Ritter can be accessed here.

“Dr. Ritter is an esteemed financial economist, and we are delighted to have him as we are taking the next steps in our development plan,” says Eudes de Crecy, Chief Executive Officer of Evanoa Bioscience. “His experience will help us maneuver an increasingly challenging financial environment,” Crecy added.