Maya Luxe Redefines Luxury Travel in Riviera Maya with Private Villas and Customized Experiences

Maya Luxe is redefining the Caribbean vacation in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico with a vast selection of high-end properties and tailor-made experiences.

UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the largest collection of high-end villa rentals across the Riviera Maya region of Mexico, Maya Luxe is redefining the Caribbean vacation with exquisite beachfront properties, concierge services, personalized experiences, and fully staffed stays.

The luxury travel market is currently the fastest-growing segment of the travel industry worldwide, with a large number of baby boomers and millennials leading the way. Latin America, in particular, has started shifting towards customized and private vacation experiences to accommodate the growing trend.

Multigenerational family travel is also on the rise this year. A typical family vacation of mom, dad, and kids is expanding to include grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. But with so many different generations traveling together, it can be challenging to cater to all. That’s where Maya Luxe comes in.

“We understand the importance of catering to families, groups of friends, and couples seeking a perfect getaway. That's why we handpick all our collection properties within our portfolio, ensuring they are ideal for accommodating large groups. With vast expansive interior and exterior spaces, our properties provide ample room for everyone to relax and enjoy,” says Maya Luxe CEO Steph Farr.

Maya Luxe doesn’t just offer vacation rentals, though. They go beyond just the space by offering guest experiences, both in-villa and outside the property. Farr explains, “Every single guest receives personalized attention from their own Experience Curator, who curates a unique and customized itinerary based on the desires of each group, ensuring an unforgettable vacation tailored to their preferences.”

Maya Luxe CEO, Steph Farr, has been in the luxury villa rental and concierge services industry for over 15 years. By offering customized experiential vacations, seamless property management, and promoting regional sustainability, she has propelled the company's growth from a single villa in 2009 to over 150 villas in 2023, making Maya Luxe the top luxury villa rental brand in the Riviera Maya, with several properties located in Cancun.

Skip the Crowded Resorts and Subpar Rentals and Vacation in a Fully Staffed Private Villa

From luxurious pools and private beaches to personal assistants, babysitters, and professional chefs, Maya Luxe ensures groups have everything needed for the perfect Caribbean getaway. “We have stringent criteria for selecting our villas to ensure an exceptional experience for our guests. We prioritize the quality of the property and the experience provided by the staff. We go above and beyond by offering additional services such as private chef and butler services,” says Farr.

And with her extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the industry, CEO Steph Farr has a deep understanding of what people want in a vacation rental. “From my experience, groups looking for a luxury vacation rental often have specific needs and preferences. Here are some key aspects that groups commonly seek in a luxury vacation rental, along with how we cater to those needs,” says Farr.

Space and Privacy: Groups value ample space to accommodate everyone comfortably. We offer villas with expansive interiors and exteriors, ensuring privacy and plenty of room for all guests.

High-end Amenities: Luxury vacation rentals are expected to have top-notch amenities. Maya Luxe properties have luxurious features such as private pools, gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, and high-quality furnishings.

Seamless Services: Groups appreciate seamless services that make their stay hassle-free. Maya Luxe provides personalized concierge services to assist with everything from pre-arrival arrangements to arranging transportation, coordinating activities, and organizing in-villa services.

Unique Experiences: Groups often seek unique experiences to make their vacation memorable. We offer a range of curated experiences, including private yacht charters, cultural tours, spa services, and personalized itineraries.

Attention to Detail: Groups appreciate attention to detail and a high level of service. Maya Luxe ensures that every detail is handled, from the property's cleanliness to the amenities' functionality.

Flexibility: Groups may have specific requirements or requests. Maya Luxe is committed to accommodating those needs and offers flexible booking options, including customized lengths of stay and the ability to tailor services.

“We cater to groups by providing meticulously selected luxury vacation rentals with exceptional amenities, personalized services, unique experiences, attention to detail, and a commitment to flexibility. The goal is to exceed expectations and create unforgettable experiences for every group that chooses Maya Luxe,” says Farr.

Personalized Activities for Cultural Immersion, Adventure, and Meaningful Connections

Maya Luxe not only offers stunning vacation rentals but also helps travelers find things to do together. Groups can work with an Experience Curator to set up activities within the comfort of their villa and around the region. From private yacht charters to cultural tours, Maya Luxe offers exclusive, immersive activities that create lasting memories.

“Our curated experiences are meticulously chosen to provide exceptional quality and authenticity, delivering memorable moments for our guests. We prioritize partnering with vendors who share our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and who share our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and responsible tourism are integral to our selection process, ensuring that our experiences contribute positively to the region,” explains Farr.

Book a Stay and Give Back: Maya Luxe’s Rise Relief Fund Assists Vulnerable Mayan Communities

In 2020, local communities in Riviera Maya were hit hard. First, the tourism-dependent region suffered from the effects of the pandemic, followed by a lashing from Hurricane Delta later that year. Rural communities, in particular, were hit hardest by devastating floods and wind damage. Today, many of these communities are still in dire need of aid.

Five percent of all Maya Luxe proceeds go directly toward the Rise Relief Fund, which prepares care packages for families in need. Regularly scheduled drop-offs to these communities include food and other essential items.

“Maya Luxe recognizes the importance of supporting vulnerable Mayan communities in the region and is committed to giving back. The Riviera Maya is home to indigenous Mayan communities facing socioeconomic disparities and limited access to essential services. Maya Luxe actively contributes to creating a more equitable future by partnering with local organizations focused on three pillars; Sustainability, Education & Community,” says Farr.