Healey-Driscoll Administration Submits Comment In Support of Biden-Harris Administration’s Proposed Title IX Changes  

Boston — Today the Healey-Driscoll administration submitted formal public comment in support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s proposed Title IX changes that would in part protect equal athletic opportunities for all public school students regardless of their gender identity. The proposed regulation changes align with existing Massachusetts laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity in public schools and in school-based athletics.

“For decades, Title IX has opened doors for girls and women – including myself – to participate in athletics through high school, college, and professionally. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Title IX, and I know the same goes for so many incredible women leaders across the country,” said Governor Maura Healey. “But there is still so much work to be done to ensure equitable access to athletics for students of all gender identities. That’s why I strongly support the Biden-Harris Administration’s proposed Title IX changes that would bring federal regulations closer to existing Massachusetts laws that protect all students’ ability to participate in school athletics regardless of their gender identity.”

“As former athletes ourselves, Governor Healey and I are proud that Massachusetts laws have prohibited discrimination on the basis of gender identity in public schools and school athletics for more than a decade,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “It’s great to see the Biden-Harris Administration move the country closer to the comprehensive protections we have in the Bay State.”

“It is incumbent on schools and school administrators to create a culture in which transgender and gender nonconforming students feel safe, supported, and fully included, particularly in athletics,” said Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler. “I appreciate the Biden-Harris administrations’ proposed enhancement to the Title IX regulations and am proud that these changes will support the good work already underway in Massachusetts.”

Since 2012, Massachusetts has prohibited discrimination on the basis of gender identity in public schools and in school-based athletics. These important laws have helped ensure that transgender students in Massachusetts can thrive in a safe and supportive school environment and reflect our state’s strong commitment to promoting the academic growth of all students.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Educations provides guidance for Massachusetts Public Schools to ensure they are creating safe and supportive school environments for all their students, in line with these laws.

The U.S. Department of Education allowed public comment on the proposed Title IX regulation changes for a window of 30 days. Today is the final day a comment can be submitted.

