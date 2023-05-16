Four Doctors from A Woman’s Place in Naples, Florida to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
At A Woman's Place, we are committed to providing the highest level of care for women, and we are honored to have four of our doctors recognized with this prestigious award”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Woman's Place is proud to announce that four of their doctors, Emily Clements, DO, Holly Miller, MD, Steven Shephard, DO, FACOOG, and Cristina Tzilinis, DO, have earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation, demonstrating a strong commitment to patients.
The Women’s Choice Award is a national organization that recognizes healthcare providers who demonstrate exceptional service and a commitment to empowering women to make informed healthcare choices. This prestigious award is given to healthcare providers who have achieved outstanding patient satisfaction ratings, and who meet the highest standards for clinical excellence.
As recipients of the Women’s Choice Award, Emily Clements, DO, Holly Miller, MD, Steven Shephard, DO, FACOOG, and Cristina Tzilinis, DO have demonstrated a deep commitment to their patients and a dedication to providing the highest level of care. They strive to enhance their patients’ quality of life by providing individualized care for optimal results.
"At A Woman's Place, we are committed to providing the highest level of care for women, and we are honored to have four of our doctors recognized with this prestigious award," said Dr. Miller. "Emily Clements, DO, Holly Miller, MD, Steven Shephard, DO, FACOOG and Cristina Tzilinis, DO are dedicated professionals who go above and beyond to ensure the health and well-being of their patients. We are proud to have them on our team, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care to women in our community."
Congratulations to Emily Clements, DO, Holly Miller, MD, Steven Shephard, DO, FACOOG and Cristina Tzilinis, DO on this well-deserved recognition. Their commitment to their patients and their dedication to providing exceptional care are an inspiration to us all.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
