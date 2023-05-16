Four Doctors from A Woman’s Place in Naples, Florida to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Holly Miller, MD honored with prestigious award. Emily Clements, DO honored with prestigious award. Steven Shephard, DO honored with prestigious award. Cristina Tzilinis, DO honored with prestigious award.

Four Doctors from A Woman’s Place in Naples, Florida are Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

At A Woman's Place, we are committed to providing the highest level of care for women, and we are honored to have four of our doctors recognized with this prestigious award” — Dr. Holly Miller