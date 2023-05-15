Expert Institute's new global search feature for Expert Radar transforms the expert research process for attorneys
Expert Institute’s powerful global search feature enables legal professionals to identify actionable intelligence on expert witnesses with unprecedented speed.
We are entering a new phase of investigative research that enables attorneys to uncover conflicts of interests, contradictory statements and credibility issues faster than ever before.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Institute, a leader in expert research and litigation support, has announced the launch of an innovative global search feature for its Expert Radar product. Users now have the ability to seamlessly search across an expert's entire personal and professional repository of due diligence, including all information elements and related documents within an Expert Radar profile to uncover critical insights faster than ever before.
The upgraded search capability allows users to search thousands of fields, sections, documents, and media all from Expert Institute’s cloud-based SaaS platform, Expert iQ. This includes the full-text of all related documents, such as deposition transcripts, court orders, pleadings, affidavits, publication abstracts, presentations, news, and media. Users can search for specific keywords or apply broad search terms to find the information they need quickly and easily.
The addition of the global search feature offers unparalleled access to the depth of due diligence available in each Expert Radar profile. Users can be sure they are getting the most comprehensive and accurate information possible, allowing them to make more informed decisions and develop more effective litigation strategies.
"At Expert Institute, we are constantly striving to improve our products and services to better serve our clients," said Michael Talve, CEO of Expert Institute. "We believe that this enhanced search experience will be a game changer in the world of expert research and due diligence, and we are excited to offer this powerful new feature to our clients."
“Improving the search experience completely changes the way attorneys perform research on expert witnesses,” said Bill Sherman, President of Expert Institute. “We are entering a new phase of investigative research that enables attorneys to uncover conflicts of interests, contradictory statements, and credibility issues faster than ever before.”
To learn more about Expert Radar, visit: https://www.expertinstitute.com/expert-iq/expert-radar/
