Crazy Horse Memorial® 75th Anniversary Celebration Weekend
The 75th anniversary of the Crazy Horse Memorial is June 2-4. The weekend features the 37th Annual Spring Volksmarch on Saturday with events Friday and Sunday.CUSTER, SD, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski knew he would be creating something special when Lakota leader, Chief Henry Standing Bear, requested he carve a memorial to honor North American Tribes. Lakota warrior Crazy Horse was chosen by the elders to embody all Native heroes. The vision of these men truly began coming to life with the first blast on Thunderhead Mountain June 3, 1948 and is still carried forward through the mission of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation.
Crazy Horse Memorial CEO, Whitney A Rencountre II states, “We would like to recognize our founders, Chief Henry Standing Bear and Korczak Ziolkowski, who formed a partnership to establish a memorial to educate the world about the 570+ tribes of North America. Gratitude is given for the hard work of the Ziolkowski family and to the Crazy Horse Memorial Board of Directors, our donors, our dedicated staff, as well as to those who have supported the important work of Crazy Horse Memorial through the years. We invite everyone to join us June 2-4, 2023 at Crazy Horse Memorial for our public 75th Anniversary celebration.”
Beginning Friday, June 2nd, the weekend will be packed with extraordinary guests and performances. Weekend highlights include: Friday performance by The Bluestone Project; 37th Annual Spring Volksmarch on Saturday in partnership with the KOTA Territory Care and Share; Sunday begins at 10 a.m. with an all Veteran Recognition by Chairman Lengkeek, keynote speaker, Olympic gold medal winner, Billy Mills, an array of Native performers, and concludes with a scheduled Lakota helicopter flyover. After a brief intermission, Sunday afternoon will be filled with special dance and musical performances outside. Hand Games Championships, presentations on the Dewey Beard and Crazy Horse family histories, and Q&A panel discussions will be held inside.
The public is invited to celebrate all weekend with Crazy Horse Memorial.
Food will be available in Laughing Water Restaurant, Snack Shop, and food service vehicles in the parking lot areas.
Living Treasures artists will be available for hands on activities 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday and Sunday in the Native American Educational and Cultural Center, plus the Legends in Light laser light show begins at 9:30pm nightly.
To learn more about Crazy Horse Memorial’s 75th Anniversary Weekend celebration, plan a visit, or make a contribution, call 605-673-4681 or visit crazyhorsememorial.org. Follow Crazy Horse Memorial on all social media, or reach out to Amanda Allcock at amanda.allcock@crazyhorse.org for the latest news and events.
The Mission of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation is to protect and preserve the culture, tradition, and living heritage of the North American Indians. The Foundation demonstrates its commitment to this endeavor by following these objectives: continuing the progress on the world’s largest sculptural undertaking by carving a Memorial of Lakota leader Crazy Horse; providing educational and cultural programming to encourage harmony and reconciliation among all peoples and nations; acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts, and crafts through THE INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and THE NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL CENTER®; establishing and operating THE INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®.
