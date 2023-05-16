Jag Aviation Group Appointed Exclusive MD Helicopter Distributors for Malaysia & Indonesia

Credits: MD Helicopters

KUALA LUMPUR , MALAYSIA , May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "JAG Aviation Group" are delighted to announce their appointment as MD Helicopters exclusive helicopter sales representative for Malaysia and Indonesia this appointment complements JAG Helicopters long established Robinson Helicopter distributorship.

On the 23rd -27th May 2023 we will be exhibiting one of six (6) recently acquired MD530G new scout attack helicopters for the Malaysian Army at the Langkawi International & Maritime Aerospace exhibition (LIMA) 2023. US pavilion booth number B14A.

JAG AVIATION GROUP

Jag Aviation Group encompasses JAG HELI SDN BHD and JAG HELICOPTERS SDN BHD in MALAYSIA and PTE JAG AVIATION IN INDONESIA. The addition of the MD HELICOPTER DISTRIBUTION will complement their already Mature and Long-established Exclusive ROBINSON HELICOPTER DISTRIBUTION. This new appointment will allow the “JAG AVIATION GROUP” to be able to offer a family of helicopters from the smaller 2/4/5-seater single engine Helicopter to a larger 7 seat Twin engine Helicopter with NO TAIL ROTOR (NOTAR) technology.

MD HELICOPTERS

MD HELICOPTERS an icon in Helicopter Manufacturing since 1967 when the 500 series was introduced. The factory has changed ownership over the years, initially Hughes, then McDonnell Douglas, Boeing, then owned by two companies in the Private Sector and now MD HELICOPTERS after one year of restructuring. MD Manufacture a Selection of High-Performance Helicopters for Military, Police. HEMS, VIP and for many other Mission profiles.

Please Click the link below for Pictures

https://www.mdhelicopters.com/models/cayuse-warrior/

JAG Aviation Group - Mike - E : mike@jaghelicopters.com – T : +60 1124250387

PRESS OFFICE -For More Information Contact

Jag Aviation Group – Fifie - E : fifie@jaghelicopters.com T : +60 126167761