Girlbuild Design and Development initiative supports Women in the Construction Sector

Founder Monica Miraglilo equips women with confidence and know-how as they navigate the construction industry, including design and development.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Girlbuild is an empowerment tool launched to provide resources through education and experiential learning. Founder Monica Miraglilo equips women with confidence and know-how as they navigate the construction industry, including design and development. Girlbuild’s platform is rapidly expanding to include more services and facilitating comprehensive networking.
Monica Miraglilo was inspired to create a space that amplifies women’s voices in a male-dominated field after years on the job. She is a designer [@stylewmonica] and the visionary behind Miraglilo Properties, Girlbuild, and Willow. Her professional background helped give her insight into how she could shape the workforce and make a difference in local communities. Monica’s fine-tuned approach is results driven with practical guidance for members and she has drummed up support for Girlbuild through affiliations with Sherwin-Williams, TD Bank, and Aequo.
Girlbuild’s mission is to support women designers, developers, and builders in the construction sector. The website features pre-recorded videos with a step-by-step run-through of the basics of home renovation and a selection of apparel solutions for stylish work wear. Monica Miraglilo’s influence is long-ranging, and as an advisor and mentor to many, she has welcomed a leadership role at the organization. More information regarding membership and service offerings is available online [https://girlbuild.com/].
