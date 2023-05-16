Responsible Investing Takes Center Stage in the United States and South America
An opportunity to showcase innovative investment products and services that align with responsible investing principles and deliver outstanding returns
Another great discussion, as always, and much food for thought from fellow panellists, thank you”CHIPPING NORTON, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading experts from the United States and South America will gather for a special event to discuss the importance of responsible investing in today's world. The event, titled "Responsible Investing: Building a Better Future for All," will take place on June 28th at Allen & Overy, 6th Avenue, New York, USA.
— Ella Kreivi European Investment Bank
The event will feature a series of engaging discussions and presentations on the various aspects of responsible investing without sacrifice to returns,, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from some of the most respected voices in the industry, including Katharine Preston, OMERS, Pedro Guazo, UNJSPS, Paul O’Brien, Wyoming Retirement System, market commentators, Jeff Gitterman and Kevin Mahn and Aeisha Mastagni, CalSTRS.
"We are thrilled to host this event and bring together some of the brightest minds in responsible investing," said Adrienne Lawler, Founder of Responsible Asset Owners global events. "At a time when the world is facing so many challenges, it is more important than ever to invest in companies that are committed to making a positive impact on society and the environment."
The event will also feature a showcase of innovative investment products and services that align with responsible investing principles. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and learn about the latest trends and developments in the field.
"We believe that responsible investing is not only the right thing to do, but also makes good business sense," said Todd Mattina, Head Economist & Chief Investment Office State of Wisconsin Investment Board "By investing in companies that prioritize sustainability and social responsibility, we can help build a better future for all without sacrificing returns."
The event is open to investors, financial advisors, fund managers, and anyone interested in learning more about responsible investing. Registration is now open, 20% of ticket sales are going to charities nominated by key speakers. Tickets are limited and can be purchased here. (https://raoglobal.org/the-americas-2023-tickets) For more information and to register, visit https://raoglobal.org/the-americas-2023-event
