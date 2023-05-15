HIP Video Promo presents: Daisy Briggs premieres "Nice Knowing You" video on VENTS Magazine

Daisy Briggs' talent, charm, and authenticity shine in "Nice Knowing You", the title track off her debut EP and a proclamation of independence.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VENTS Magazine | NEW MUSIC FRIDAY | Daisy Briggs “Nice Knowing You” music video

Nashville may be the current home of up-and-coming singer-songwriter Daisy Briggs, but her talent for penning catchy, candid hits was born in Newport, Rhode Island. There, she started guitar lessons at thirteen, singing Taylor Swift and Sam Hunt songs in her mother’s haven for rescue animals. The pure and generous spirit of that atmosphere comes through in the earworms she writes today. With each single she releases, Briggs distills the emotions and stories of her life, crystallizing her vulnerability into sonic gems made to listen to on repeat. With her talent, charm, and authenticity, she’s garnered over 111k followers on Instagram—a following waiting on the edge of their seats for today’s release of her debut EP, Nice Knowing You.

The title track from her EP, “Nice Knowing You” is Daisy Briggs at her finest. The Nashville songwriter combines all the pop sensibilities of recent Taylor Swift with the unapologetic, bleeding-heart vulnerability of her oft-compared idol’s early years. Over a moody stripped-down groove, Briggs chants through her self-confident proclamation of independence, a breakup anthem for the ages: “You don’t get the best of me / You don’t get to get to me.”

Directed by Ryan Nolan, the “Nice Knowing You” music video adds an extra dimension to Briggs’ bop. Scene by scene, we watch the story of a past relationship unfold—beach walks, dinners, bonfires with friends—where seeming moments of calm erupt into pain and argument. The story represents Briggs’ unfiltered approach to songwriting; not everything in life is beautiful, but it can all be processed through song.

More Daisy Briggs on HIP Video Promo

More Daisy Briggs on her website

