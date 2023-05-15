ClickLearn Leads the Charge in Digital Adoption with Upcoming Feature Release
ClickLearn, the foremost digital adoption platform for Microsoft products, is thrilled to announce its upcoming knowledge-sharing conference on May 16th, 2023.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of the widely attended 2022 MasterClass, this event is a must-attend for ClickLearn users and digital adoption enthusiasts alike.
The full-day conference will feature expert-led sessions and workshops showcasing best practices in deployment, migration, versioning, and more. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how a digital adoption platform can automate the creation of update-ready, scalable, and cost-effective training and documentation.
Chief Architect Michael Olsen and the ClickLearn team will unveil groundbreaking new features designed to enhance user adoption and experience. These features will be showcased on Microsoft D365 Customer Engagement and will soon be available on all supported platforms.
The MasterClass will be available online, both live and on-demand, offering attendees the flexibility to participate in a way that suits their schedule. Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and learn from the best in the industry.
Register now to secure a spot at the forefront of digital adoption.
