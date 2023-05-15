WyneMaker Platform Being Launched to Help Wineries Showcase Their Vineyards and Wines to a Wider Audience
Winemakers receive full control over their winery and wine information, which increases their visibility and ensures accurate representationANTWERP, BELGIUM, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WyneMaker, the innovative online platform designed to help wineries showcase their vineyards and wines to a wider audience, is launching in the United States on June 1. It was released in Europe last year in March.
What sets the Belgium-based WyneMaker apart from other wine databases is that it empowers winery owners to manage their own data, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information.
By allowing wineries to take ownership of their data, WyneMaker creates a more authentic and personalized experience for users. This approach also helps to foster transparency and community within the industry, as users are able to connect more directly with wineries and gain a deeper understanding of their unique stories and offerings.
“WyneMaker is a platform that values open sharing of information through its open API, which allows developers to easily access and incorporate the platform’s data into their own applications,” said founder Luc Dooms. “This fosters a collaborative environment and drives innovation within the industry, while also providing users with the latest information on vineyards and wines.”
WyneMaker is part of the non-commercial WyneLover initiative that aims to help wine enthusiasts pursue their hobby by providing free digital support with tools that offer a seamless and engaging wine experience for users.
WyneTaster is a free online tool that enables users to organize and participate in wine tastings, while keeping track of their wine tasting notes and creating wish lists. The WyneCellar site allows wine lovers to manage their wine cellars.
The WyneLover site provides an opportunity for wine enthusiasts in different countries to share their wine knowledge from a specific country or wine knowledge of all kinds, such as of wine producers, wine producer associations and wine magazines. WyneLover is also looking for people with different skills, such as web design or marketing. The goal, Dooms said, is to provide great digital tools that will greatly support your journey as a wine lover.
“I want to support my fellow wine enthusiasts with free online tools. I'm passionate about wine and want to share my knowledge with others,” he said.
To join the WyneMaker community, visit https://www.wynemaker.com/.
