Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,058 in the last 365 days.

Hadrianum Acquires Lefrac: Continuing the Legacy of Sustainable and Unique Felt Creations

ATRI, ITALY, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hadrianum Srl, a company renowned for promoting projects that enhance and boost the economic and cultural territory of Atri, Italy, has announced the acquisition of Lefrac, the sustainable merino wool felt accessories brand. The acquisition marks a new chapter in Lefrac's journey, combining the brand's commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship with Hadrianum's mission to support local economic and cultural development.

Lefrac, established by Lidia Giuliani, has been a beacon of creativity and sustainable design within the Italian craft industry. Drawing from her family's heritage of skilled artisans, Lidia has created a brand that celebrates the fusion of art, sustainability, and modern design. Each product reflects the natural properties of felt, showcasing Lidia's passion for colors, nature, and design.

The acquisition by Hadrianum Srl is set to give the Lefrac brand a substantial boost, helping to propel the brand's unique, high-quality, and eco-friendly products into the global market. Despite this significant change, the core values of Lefrac, including its meticulous handcrafting process and sustainable practices, will remain unchanged.

Hadrianum's decision to acquire Lefrac stems from a shared commitment to sustainability, quality, and local craftsmanship. The partnership seeks to bring Lefrac's unique creations to a wider audience while promoting the rich tradition of artisanal crafts in Atri.

For more information about Lefrac and its sustainable, handcrafted merino wool felt accessories, visit https://lefrac.com/

About Lefrac
Lefrac is an Italian brand that specializes in sustainable and handcrafted merino wool felt accessories. Now owned by Hadrianum Srl, Lefrac is dedicated to creating unique, high-quality, and eco-friendly products that celebrate the fusion of art, sustainability, and modern design. Lefrac's collections include a wide range of products, such as tote bags, handbags, and purses, each designed to reflect the brand's passion for colors, nature, and craftsmanship. For more information, visit https://lefrac.com/ https://lefrac.com/

###

Hadrianum Srl
Lefrac
+39 333 189 7841
info@lefrac.com

You just read:

Hadrianum Acquires Lefrac: Continuing the Legacy of Sustainable and Unique Felt Creations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Textiles & Fabric Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more