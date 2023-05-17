Hadrianum Acquires Lefrac: Continuing the Legacy of Sustainable and Unique Felt Creations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hadrianum Srl, a company renowned for promoting projects that enhance and boost the economic and cultural territory of Atri, Italy, has announced the acquisition of Lefrac, the sustainable merino wool felt accessories brand. The acquisition marks a new chapter in Lefrac's journey, combining the brand's commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship with Hadrianum's mission to support local economic and cultural development.
Lefrac, established by Lidia Giuliani, has been a beacon of creativity and sustainable design within the Italian craft industry. Drawing from her family's heritage of skilled artisans, Lidia has created a brand that celebrates the fusion of art, sustainability, and modern design. Each product reflects the natural properties of felt, showcasing Lidia's passion for colors, nature, and design.
The acquisition by Hadrianum Srl is set to give the Lefrac brand a substantial boost, helping to propel the brand's unique, high-quality, and eco-friendly products into the global market. Despite this significant change, the core values of Lefrac, including its meticulous handcrafting process and sustainable practices, will remain unchanged.
Hadrianum's decision to acquire Lefrac stems from a shared commitment to sustainability, quality, and local craftsmanship. The partnership seeks to bring Lefrac's unique creations to a wider audience while promoting the rich tradition of artisanal crafts in Atri.
For more information about Lefrac and its sustainable, handcrafted merino wool felt accessories, visit https://lefrac.com/
About Lefrac
Lefrac is an Italian brand that specializes in sustainable and handcrafted merino wool felt accessories. Now owned by Hadrianum Srl, Lefrac is dedicated to creating unique, high-quality, and eco-friendly products that celebrate the fusion of art, sustainability, and modern design. Lefrac's collections include a wide range of products, such as tote bags, handbags, and purses, each designed to reflect the brand's passion for colors, nature, and craftsmanship. For more information, visit https://lefrac.com/ https://lefrac.com/
Hadrianum Srl
