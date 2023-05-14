UZBEKISTAN, May 14 - The President of Uzbekistan congratulates the President of Türkiye on the successful holding of nationwide elections

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on May 15.

The President of Uzbekistan warmly congratulated the Leader of Türkiye on the successful holding of presidential and parliamentary elections, following which the incumbent President of the country and the People’s Alliance won the majority of votes.

It was emphasized that the results of the vote indicate the broad support of the fraternal Turkish people for the course of political transformations and economic reforms of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Current issues of further strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye were also discussed during the conversation.

The importance of continuing active work on preparing the agenda for the next meeting of the top-level Strategic Cooperation Council was noted.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan