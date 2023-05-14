Submit Release
Uzbekistan National Team takes first place in the World Championships

UZBEKISTAN, May 14 - Tashkent hosted the World Boxing Championships. Uzbekistan’s boxers won 5 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Four of Uzbekistan’s boxers competed on the last day of the tournament. Oybek Jurayev was the first to enter the ring. But he received a silver medal, losing to Kazakhstan’s Mahmud Sabirkhan (-54 kg).

Abdumalik Khalokov, who competed in the -57 kg weight category, defeated Saidel Horta from Cuba.

Another Uzbekistan’s boxer Ruslan Abdullayev, who debuted at this championship, defeated Chinzorig Baatarsükhiin from Mongolia in the weight category up to 63.5 kg.

Saidjamshid Jafarov (-71 kg) was the last to enter the ring. But, unfortunately, he lost to Aslanbek Shimbergenov from Kazakhstan and received a silver medal.

Source: UzA

